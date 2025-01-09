Hungary hints at blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU: the reason

Hungary has once again complained about Kyiv's decision to cut off Russian gas transit. Now Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has indirectly threatened to block Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

According to Siyarto, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted quite aggressively to yesterday's news of higher natural gas prices as a result of the closure of Ukrainian gas transit.

He added that the Rada has registered a bill that proposes to ban the transit of Russian gas and oil through Ukraine during martial law.

The reality is that in the EU, member states collectively and unanimously decide on the admission of new members. In other words, each member state has to vote in favor of - the minister said.

He noted that every country has the right to decide where and how it procures the energy sources it needs, and "no one from outside has a say, no one has the right to impose more expensive and less reliable energy sources on another country.

A country that signs an association agreement with the EU or even wants to become a member is obliged to contribute to the EU's energy security by providing transportation routes - Peter Siyarto said.

Summarizing his statement, Szijjarto added that closing gas or oil routes is unacceptable and contrary to expectations related to EU integration.

Recall

On January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas through its territory. The EU declares its readiness for change, although the reaction of member states is mixed, ranging from support to concern.