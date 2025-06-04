$41.640.02
Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Exclusive
05:36 PM • 3660 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

04:52 PM • 10802 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

04:37 PM • 10830 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

02:27 PM • 14445 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 21851 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 21762 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 23517 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 20110 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 20966 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 30704 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Ukraine has been elected as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council for the next three years - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

Ukraine was elected in the first round as a member of ECOSOC for 2026-2028. This is a significant achievement that will contribute to global cooperation in the field of development.

Ukraine has been elected as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council for the next three years - Sybiha

Ukraine has been elected in the first round as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council for 2026-2028. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha in the social network X, reports UNN.

Ukraine has just been elected in the first round as a member of ECOSOC for 2026-2028. This is a significant achievement for which we have worked tirelessly for a long time. We are grateful for the trust and support. It is a great honor for Ukraine to join one of the main UN bodies, which promotes global cooperation in the field of development, human rights and humanitarian response. These directions correspond to the goals and principles of the UN Charter 

- wrote Sybiha.

He stressed that "Ukraine will actively, constructively and in the spirit of partnership join the achievement of sustainable development goals, promote the strengthening of solidarity and the building of a more inclusive, just and sustainable world for all".

We look forward to close cooperation to protect common values and achieve tangible progress 

- Sybiha summarized.

Reference

The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is the main body for coordinating the economic activities of the UN and specialized agencies associated with the UN.

ECOSOC consists of 54 member countries, which are elected by the UN General Assembly for a term of 3 years, 18 members annually. Seats on the Council are distributed according to geographical criteria: 14 seats - countries of Africa, 11 seats - countries of Asia, 6 - countries of Eastern Europe, 10 - countries of Latin America and the Caribbean and 13 - countries of Western Europe and other countries. Each member of the Council has one vote, decisions are made by a simple majority of votes. ECOSOC holds two sessions annually lasting one month: in New York and in Geneva.

Ukraine has been repeatedly elected as a member of ECOSOC, in particular in 2019-2021, 2010-2012, 2002-2004.

Recall

The countries of the United Nations voted for the election of Latvia to the UN Security Council for 2026 and 2027.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Latvia
United Nations
New York City
Ukraine
