Ukraine has been elected as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council for the next three years - Sybiha

Ukraine has been elected in the first round as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council for 2026-2028. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha in the social network X, reports UNN.

Ukraine has just been elected in the first round as a member of ECOSOC for 2026-2028. This is a significant achievement for which we have worked tirelessly for a long time. We are grateful for the trust and support. It is a great honor for Ukraine to join one of the main UN bodies, which promotes global cooperation in the field of development, human rights and humanitarian response. These directions correspond to the goals and principles of the UN Charter - wrote Sybiha.

He stressed that "Ukraine will actively, constructively and in the spirit of partnership join the achievement of sustainable development goals, promote the strengthening of solidarity and the building of a more inclusive, just and sustainable world for all".

We look forward to close cooperation to protect common values and achieve tangible progress - Sybiha summarized.

Reference

The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is the main body for coordinating the economic activities of the UN and specialized agencies associated with the UN.

ECOSOC consists of 54 member countries, which are elected by the UN General Assembly for a term of 3 years, 18 members annually. Seats on the Council are distributed according to geographical criteria: 14 seats - countries of Africa, 11 seats - countries of Asia, 6 - countries of Eastern Europe, 10 - countries of Latin America and the Caribbean and 13 - countries of Western Europe and other countries. Each member of the Council has one vote, decisions are made by a simple majority of votes. ECOSOC holds two sessions annually lasting one month: in New York and in Geneva.

Ukraine has been repeatedly elected as a member of ECOSOC, in particular in 2019-2021, 2010-2012, 2002-2004.

Recall

The countries of the United Nations voted for the election of Latvia to the UN Security Council for 2026 and 2027.