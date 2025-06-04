A man in Odesa region is suspected of raping a dog and hooliganism: details

In Odesa region, police reported a suspicion to a man for raping a dog. This is reported by UNN with reference to the GUNP in Odesa region.

The defendant is also suspected of possible involvement in the corruption of minors. According to the investigation, he was notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. We are talking about committing violent acts against an animal for reasons of satisfying sexual passion (part 3 of article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as a gross violation of public order, which was accompanied by exceptional cynicism (part 1 of article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The animal is currently under veterinary supervision. A forensic veterinary examination will be carried out on it.

The court chose a preventive measure for the defendant in the form of detention. During the investigation, he will be in a pre-trial detention center. In addition, a psychiatric examination may be prescribed for the patient.

