Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Exclusive
05:36 PM • 3636 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

04:52 PM • 10770 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

04:37 PM • 10806 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

02:27 PM • 14421 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 21822 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 21758 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 23516 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 20110 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 20966 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 30704 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

In Ukraine, Russian athletics medalist Nikolai Berezhnichkov has been eliminated.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4202 views

Russian championship silver medalist Nikolai Bereznikov died in the war in Ukraine. In 2013, he won silver at the Russian Relay Championship.

In Ukraine, Russian athletics medalist Nikolai Berezhnichkov has been eliminated.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated the Russian silver medalist in athletics, Mykola Bereznikov. The man participated in hostilities against our country in the ranks of the occupying army, UNN writes with reference to the Russian "media".

Details

Russian athlete Mykola Bereznikov, who won silver at the Russian Championships, died in the war in Ukraine

- write the Russian "media".

Bereznikov was born in 1991. The occupier was from the village of Cherepanovo, Novosibirsk region of Russia. In 2013, Bereznikov became a silver medalist among young people at a distance of 200 meters.

In the same year, he won silver at the Russian Relay Championship and received the title of Master of Sports.

Addition

The FPV unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated the chief of staff of the Storm.Osetia battalion, Serhiy Melnikov, and his driver. The operation was carried out with the help of drones in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated ex-defender of the Russian national team Oleksiy Bugayev, who went to fight in Ukraine instead of serving 9.5 years in prison. Earlier, he was detained for drugs and sentenced to a strict regime colony.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarSportsNews of the World
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
