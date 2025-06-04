The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated the Russian silver medalist in athletics, Mykola Bereznikov. The man participated in hostilities against our country in the ranks of the occupying army, UNN writes with reference to the Russian "media".

Details

Russian athlete Mykola Bereznikov, who won silver at the Russian Championships, died in the war in Ukraine - write the Russian "media".

Bereznikov was born in 1991. The occupier was from the village of Cherepanovo, Novosibirsk region of Russia. In 2013, Bereznikov became a silver medalist among young people at a distance of 200 meters.

In the same year, he won silver at the Russian Relay Championship and received the title of Master of Sports.

Addition

The FPV unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated the chief of staff of the Storm.Osetia battalion, Serhiy Melnikov, and his driver. The operation was carried out with the help of drones in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated ex-defender of the Russian national team Oleksiy Bugayev, who went to fight in Ukraine instead of serving 9.5 years in prison. Earlier, he was detained for drugs and sentenced to a strict regime colony.