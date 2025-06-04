The Russian army is advancing in Sumy region: what is the situation there now

The enemy's advance in Sumy region continues. The enemy managed to occupy Andriivka and Vodolahy and gain a foothold in these villages. The enemy's success is accompanied by the same large number of infantry. This is reported by the analytical project Deepstate, reports UNN.

Currently, Kindrativka is being clarified, where the infantry of the Katsaps was recorded, but the soldiers of the Defense Forces are actively working on it and do not allow the enemy to gain a foothold. We are also clarifying the situation in Oleksiivka. Preliminary, they occupied the northern part of the village and are trying to occupy the settlement completely. With a high probability, it will soon move to the red zone as well - the project says in a post.

It is noted that the Yablunivka-Yunakivka section is also under enemy pressure.

The enemy is climbing on Yablunivka from the side of Bilovod and between Bilovod and Loknya. In Yunakivka, they run into the northern outskirts, but as we mentioned earlier, they cannot gain a foothold there, because everything was leveled to the ground there before that - the analysts said.

According to DeepState, the situation remains critical due to the rapid exit of the enemy to a distance of 20-25 kilometers, from which they will be able to work on Sumy with FPV drones on fiber optics, and they have already had similar attempts.

"The Defense Forces are trying to restrain the pressure of this Moscow horde and not let them go further into the territory," the project analysts added.

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak in a new post noted about the indifference of the Russian Federation to losses, pointing to new calculations by the Ukrainian General Staff, according to which the losses of Russians killed and wounded are quite impressive.

