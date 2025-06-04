$41.470.01
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 13014 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

05:00 PM • 44444 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 41812 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 102139 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 87031 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 133864 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 165985 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 120594 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101244 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92362 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

The Russian army is advancing in Sumy region: what is the situation there now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28179 views

Russian troops are advancing in the Sumy region, capturing Andriivka and Vodolagy. The situation in Kindrativka and Oleksiivka is being clarified, fighting continues, the enemy is pressing on Yablunivka and Yunakivka.

The Russian army is advancing in Sumy region: what is the situation there now

The enemy's advance in Sumy region continues. The enemy managed to occupy Andriivka and Vodolahy and gain a foothold in these villages. The enemy's success is accompanied by the same large number of infantry. This is reported by the analytical project Deepstate, reports UNN.

Currently, Kindrativka is being clarified, where the infantry of the Katsaps was recorded, but the soldiers of the Defense Forces are actively working on it and do not allow the enemy to gain a foothold. We are also clarifying the situation in Oleksiivka. Preliminary, they occupied the northern part of the village and are trying to occupy the settlement completely. With a high probability, it will soon move to the red zone as well

- the project says in a post.

It is noted that the Yablunivka-Yunakivka section is also under enemy pressure.

The enemy is climbing on Yablunivka from the side of Bilovod and between Bilovod and Loknya. In Yunakivka, they run into the northern outskirts, but as we mentioned earlier, they cannot gain a foothold there, because everything was leveled to the ground there before that

- the analysts said.

According to DeepState, the situation remains critical due to the rapid exit of the enemy to a distance of 20-25 kilometers, from which they will be able to work on Sumy with FPV drones on fiber optics, and they have already had similar attempts.

"The Defense Forces are trying to restrain the pressure of this Moscow horde and not let them go further into the territory," the project analysts added.

Let's remind

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak in a new post noted about the indifference of the Russian Federation to losses, pointing to new calculations by the Ukrainian General Staff, according to which the losses of Russians killed and wounded are quite impressive.

Russians occupied two more settlements in Sumy region – DeepState03.06.25, 23:59 • 18626 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Mykhailo Podolyak
Sums
