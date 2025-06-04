Russians occupied two more settlements in Sumy region – DeepState

$41.620.09
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
06:45 PM • 9200 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

06:15 PM • 20430 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

06:10 PM • 20206 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 189726 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 152243 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 251413 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 128177 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 231296 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141309 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143522 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 145793 views

June 3, 12:52 PM • 145793 views

The Kerch Bridge is in smoke, explosions are being recorded again in Crimea

June 3, 01:10 PM • 15196 views

June 3, 01:10 PM • 15196 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": General Staff confirmed loss of 41 aircraft by occupiers

June 3, 01:20 PM • 40937 views

June 3, 01:20 PM • 40937 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 43590 views

June 3, 02:36 PM • 43590 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 76123 views

June 3, 02:43 PM • 76123 views
Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 76134 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 145805 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 189733 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 251417 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 213772 views
CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 43598 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 145801 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 120508 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 122932 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 107764 views
Russians occupied two more settlements in Sumy region – DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

According to DeepState, Russian troops occupied Andriivka and Vodolagy in the Sumy region. Russian advances were also recorded near Yablunivka and Diliivka.

Russians occupied two more settlements in Sumy region – DeepState

On the night of June 4, the DeepState analytical project updated the data and reported that the Russians had occupied Andriivka and Vodolagy in the Sumy region. This is reported by UNN with reference to DeepState.

The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Andriivka and Vodolagy 

- the message says.

In addition, according to project analysts, the Russians advanced near Yablunivka in the Sumy region and near Diliivka in the Donetsk region.

Let us remind you

Russian troops have intensified assaults in the Sumy region, using small groups of infantry and drones to break through the defense. The enemy is trying to expand the territory for attacks deep into Ukraine.

Russians occupied Volodymyrivka in Sumy region – DeepState01.06.25, 02:55 • 4244 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine
