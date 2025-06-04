Russians occupied two more settlements in Sumy region – DeepState

On the night of June 4, the DeepState analytical project updated the data and reported that the Russians had occupied Andriivka and Vodolagy in the Sumy region. This is reported by UNN with reference to DeepState.

The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Andriivka and Vodolagy - the message says.

In addition, according to project analysts, the Russians advanced near Yablunivka in the Sumy region and near Diliivka in the Donetsk region.

Russian troops have intensified assaults in the Sumy region, using small groups of infantry and drones to break through the defense. The enemy is trying to expand the territory for attacks deep into Ukraine.

