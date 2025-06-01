On the night of June 1, the DeepState analytical project reported the occupation of the village of Volodymyrivka in the Sumy region, UNN reports.

The enemy occupied Volodymyrivka - the post reads.

Volodymyrivka is part of the Khotyn settlement territorial community.

The village is located at a distance of up to 2 km from the villages of Novomykolaivka and Hordiyivka (Kursk region, Russia). The border with Russia is 1 km away.

The Snagist River, a left tributary of the Seim River, flows through the village.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, May 31, Russian troops captured Yelyzavetivka, and also advanced near Hnativka, Oleksandria and Bahatyr.

The Russians have significantly intensified in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where they are conducting active offensive operations. The Defense Forces operation is underway in the Kursk direction. The enemy is holding its best units there, which it planned to use in the east. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Over 140 combat clashes took place on the front during the day: where exactly the enemy is advancing