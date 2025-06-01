Over 140 combat clashes took place on the front during the day: where exactly the enemy is advancing

Since the beginning of the day, May 31, 141 combat clashes took place on the front. The Russian army carried out 4,728 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. This was reported in the evening report of May 31, 2025 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UNN reports.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 141 combat engagements took place on the front.

Today, Russian invaders launched 2 missile and 8 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 24 guided bombs, involved 1423 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 4728 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two enemy attacks, towards the settlement of Lyptsi and near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out nine offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove. Four enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 18 times in the direction of Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, near Hrekivka, Torske, Serebryansky forest and Ridkodub. Fourteen attacks have already been repelled, four are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hryhorivka and in the direction of Verkhnyokamyanske. In general, there were two combat engagements since the beginning of the day, which our defenders successfully stopped.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and in the direction of Kurdyumivka, three battles are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Krymske and Toretsk, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the past day, the enemy attacked 36 times near the settlements of Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Dachenske, Lisivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Novomykolaivka, Oleksiivka, Popiv Yar, Poltavka. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Zorya.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary data, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 180 invaders, 98 of them irrevocably. Also, 14 units of automotive equipment, five unmanned aerial vehicles, two quad bikes and seven motorcycles were destroyed, two cars, one tank and three artillery systems of the occupiers were damaged. - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy made nine attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Horikhove, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopil and Vilne Pole. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Novodarivka, Olhivske, Piddubne and Novopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, the invaders launched air strikes on the settlements of Malinivka, Huliaipole, Dolynka, Verkhnya Tersa, Temirivka and Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invader tried to advance towards Pavlivka, Novodanylivka and near Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky - Ukrainians repelled all enemy attacks, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our troops stopped one enemy attack, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Lviv.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, thirty-four combat engagements took place the day before. At the same time, the enemy launched sixteen air strikes, dropped a total of thirty-four guided bombs and carried out two hundred and thirteen artillery shellings, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

The operational situation in the remaining directions has not undergone significant changes.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, May 31, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated about the difficult situation at the front, with the intensification of fighting in the Pokrovsky, Lyman and Kupyansk directions. He stressed the importance of continuing operations on Russian territory.

The enemy occupied Yelyzavetivka, advanced in Donetsk and Sumy regions