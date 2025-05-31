$41.530.00
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
04:00 PM • 33073 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 55091 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 68441 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 76810 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 113205 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 140315 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 128636 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109354 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 279888 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 191088 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Publications
Exclusives
The enemy occupied Yelyzavetivka, advanced in Donetsk and Sumy regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Russian forces captured Yelyzavetivka and also advanced near Hnativka, Oleksandriya, and Bahatyr. The situation at the front remains difficult, especially in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kupyansk directions.

The enemy occupied Yelyzavetivka, advanced in Donetsk and Sumy regions

Russian troops have occupied Yelyzavetivka in the Donetsk region and are advancing on the territory of the Donetsk and Sumy regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the analytical OSINT project DeepState.

Details       

On Saturday, May 31, the DeepState monitoring project team reported on the successes of the Russian army in Donetsk and Sumy regions.

The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Yelyzavetivka, and has also advanced near Hnativka, Oleksandria and in Bahatyr

- the message reads.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelensky stated about the difficult situation at the front, with increased fighting in the Pokrovsky, Lyman and Kupyansk directions. He stressed the importance of continuing operations on Russian territory.

Mandatory evacuation in Sumy region: today 111 residents have already left 11 border villages31.05.25, 18:09 • 2198 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
