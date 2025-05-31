The enemy occupied Yelyzavetivka, advanced in Donetsk and Sumy regions

Russian troops have occupied Yelyzavetivka in the Donetsk region and are advancing on the territory of the Donetsk and Sumy regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the analytical OSINT project DeepState.

Details

On Saturday, May 31, the DeepState monitoring project team reported on the successes of the Russian army in Donetsk and Sumy regions.

The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Yelyzavetivka, and has also advanced near Hnativka, Oleksandria and in Bahatyr - the message reads.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelensky stated about the difficult situation at the front, with increased fighting in the Pokrovsky, Lyman and Kupyansk directions. He stressed the importance of continuing operations on Russian territory.

