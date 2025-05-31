Mandatory evacuation in Sumy region: today 111 residents have already left 11 border villages

Out of 11 border villages of Sumy district, from where mandatory evacuation started today, 111 residents have already left. We are talking about the villages of Richkivska, Bilopilska, Vorozhbyanska and Mykolaivska communities. This was announced by the head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of Sumy Regional Military Administration, more than 2,800 people live in these settlements today, including 367 children. Evacuation teams go around households, communicate with residents, explain the details, and help with preparations for departure.

The decision to leave home is not easy, but necessary. The constant threat to life from the enemy does not allow delay. For those who need help with evacuation, the following are provided: transport; temporary accommodation; humanitarian support; social payments. I urge residents of these and other settlements, from where evacuation is carried out, not to remain in dangerous areas. Saving life and health is the main priority, Hryhorov emphasized.

Mandatory evacuation announced in 11 more settlements in Sumy region