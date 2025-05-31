Mandatory evacuation announced in 11 more settlements in Sumy region

Due to constant Russian shelling, mandatory evacuation from 11 settlements of Sumy district was announced on May 31. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Hryhorov, signed an order on the mandatory evacuation of residents from another 11 settlements of Sumy district.

The RMA noted that the decision was made in view of the constant threat to the lives of civilians as a result of shelling of border communities.

Thus, the evacuation is carried out from:

Horobivka (Richkivska village community);

Shtanivka, Voronivka, Yanchenkiv (Bilopilska city community);

Tsymbalivka, Shkurativka (Vorozhbyanska city community);

Krovne, Mykolaivka, Rudnivka, Spasske, Kapitanivka (Mykolaivska village community).

Reminder

On the night of May 31, the enemy struck missile strikes on the Nedryhailiv community of Sumy region. Residential buildings and warehouses were damaged, one person was injured, and the consequences are being clarified.