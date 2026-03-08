Trump to Starmer: We don't need people who enter wars after we've already won
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump called Britain's proposal to send aircraft carriers to the Middle East after the US 'victory' inappropriate. According to the US president, they are no longer needed by the American army.
US President Donald Trump published an address to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the Truth Social network. This was reported by UNN.
Details
According to the White House chief, Britain has "finally seriously considered" sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, but this offer is inappropriate.
That's good, Prime Minister Starmer, we don't need them anymore - but we'll remember. We don't need people who enter wars after we've already won!
Context
Great Britain is preparing its aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales for possible deployment to the Middle East. At the same time, the country is halving the preparation time for deployment to 5 days.
The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is based in Portsmouth.
