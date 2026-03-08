US President Donald Trump published an address to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the Truth Social network. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the White House chief, Britain has "finally seriously considered" sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, but this offer is inappropriate.

That's good, Prime Minister Starmer, we don't need them anymore - but we'll remember. We don't need people who enter wars after we've already won! - Trump wrote.

Context

Great Britain is preparing its aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales for possible deployment to the Middle East. At the same time, the country is halving the preparation time for deployment to 5 days.

The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is based in Portsmouth.

