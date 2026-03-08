Trump to Starmer: We don't need people who enter wars after we've already won

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 17108 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 40203 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 27074 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 28978 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 47650 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 56492 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 63760 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 44841 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 86718 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30541 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+2°
1.4m/s
77%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 17270 views
Ukraine resumed electricity exports to Europe: expert explained why this does not contradict blackout schedulesMarch 7, 03:20 PM • 9250 views
it's very difficult to agree - Trump on negotiations between Ukraine and RussiaMarch 7, 04:46 PM • 7340 views
Belgium has not yet transferred any of the promised F-16 fighter jets to UkraineMarch 7, 05:05 PM • 5140 views
Conflict in Iran could benefit Ukraine - President of Finland07:30 PM • 5496 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 50542 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 57555 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 86718 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 54337 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 61949 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Europe
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 17295 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 19793 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 21719 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 23220 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 23377 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Shahed-136
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot

Trump to Starmer: We don't need people who enter wars after we've already won

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

Donald Trump called Britain's proposal to send aircraft carriers to the Middle East after the US 'victory' inappropriate. According to the US president, they are no longer needed by the American army.

Trump to Starmer: We don't need people who enter wars after we've already won

US President Donald Trump published an address to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the Truth Social network. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the White House chief, Britain has "finally seriously considered" sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, but this offer is inappropriate.

That's good, Prime Minister Starmer, we don't need them anymore - but we'll remember. We don't need people who enter wars after we've already won!

- Trump wrote.

Context

Great Britain is preparing its aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales for possible deployment to the Middle East. At the same time, the country is halving the preparation time for deployment to 5 days.

The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is based in Portsmouth.

Trump stated that the American military destroyed 42 ships of the Iranian fleet07.03.26, 19:40 • 4558 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Great Britain