Paratroopers of the 77th Airmobile Brigade showed the elimination of a group of occupiers near Zahryzove in the Kupyansk direction

Ukrainian paratroopers prevented the mining of the territory near the settlement of Zahryzove in the Kupyansk direction, eliminating a group of occupiers in a firefight. This was reported by the 77th separate airborne Dnipro brigade of the Air Assault Forces, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that soldiers of the 2nd airborne battalion of the 77th brigade promptly detected the movement of Russian military personnel. The enemy tried to lay mines in the area of the village of Zahryzove to complicate the maneuvers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Our paratroopers promptly detected the enemy's actions. Bombers and an assault group were promptly deployed, which destroyed the enemy in a firefight. The mining operation was thwarted, and the threat was neutralized. - the report says.

Recall

