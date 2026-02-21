Strike on Tornado-S MLRS and oil depot in Crimea - USF showed footage of the hit

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the 9K515 "Tornado-S" MLRS - a long-range 300-mm multiple launch rocket system capable of hitting targets at a depth of up to 120 km. A fuel depot in the village of Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea was also hit. This is reported by UNN with reference to USF.

Details

According to the Unmanned Systems Forces, damage to the enterprise leads to interruptions in the supply of fuel and lubricants, reduces the mobility of the group, and complicates the use of Crimea as a rear base.

The Unmanned Systems Forces are systematically destroying the military organizational system of the Russian army. Step by step, SBS fighters disrupt enemy logistics, destroy long-range fire weapons, and reduce its ability to conduct offensive operations. - the report says.

Recall

On the night of February 21, explosions occurred in the Russian Udmurtia on the territory of the strategic "Votkinsk Plant". Workshops No. 22 and No. 36, where the final assembly of missile technology is carried out, were hit.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the strikes were carried out with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.