05:20 PM • 15482 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
01:53 PM • 15672 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 25084 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 25843 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 23574 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 22060 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 26066 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 36106 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 27442 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 31378 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
Strike on Tornado-S MLRS and oil depot in Crimea - USF showed footage of the hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a 9K515 Tornado-S MLRS and an oil depot in occupied Crimea. Damage to the enterprise will lead to disruptions in fuel and lubricants supply.

Strike on Tornado-S MLRS and oil depot in Crimea - USF showed footage of the hit

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the 9K515 "Tornado-S" MLRS - a long-range 300-mm multiple launch rocket system capable of hitting targets at a depth of up to 120 km. A fuel depot in the village of Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea was also hit. This is reported by UNN with reference to USF.

Details

According to the Unmanned Systems Forces, damage to the enterprise leads to interruptions in the supply of fuel and lubricants, reduces the mobility of the group, and complicates the use of Crimea as a rear base.

The Unmanned Systems Forces are systematically destroying the military organizational system of the Russian army. Step by step, SBS fighters disrupt enemy logistics, destroy long-range fire weapons, and reduce its ability to conduct offensive operations.

- the report says.

Recall

On the night of February 21, explosions occurred in the Russian Udmurtia on the territory of the strategic "Votkinsk Plant". Workshops No. 22 and No. 36, where the final assembly of missile technology is carried out, were hit.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the strikes were carried out with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.

Yevhen Ustimenko

