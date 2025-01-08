Zelensky changed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council: who left an important state body

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has changed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). Ihor Cherkasky has been removed from it. This was reported by UNN with reference to a decree published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

In partial amendment of Article 1 of the Decree of the President of Ukraine of March 29, 2024 No. 193/2024 "On the Composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine" (as amended by the Decrees of September 13, 2024 No. 627/2024 and November 6, 2024 No. 751/2024), to remove I. Cherkasky from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine - the document says.

This decree shall enter into force on the date of its publication.

