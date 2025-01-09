The BEA exposed a group of companies that were used to withdraw funds of American investors in tax evasion during wheat transshipment

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 35414 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143679 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125292 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133054 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132841 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168998 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110274 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162519 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104391 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 87392 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128094 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126727 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 84680 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 99414 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143674 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168994 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162517 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190354 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179619 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126733 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128100 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142184 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133882 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151127 views
The BEA exposed a group of companies that were used to withdraw funds of American investors in tax evasion during wheat transshipment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116414 views

The BES exposed a tax evasion scheme by a group of companies of the GNT Group holding during wheat transshipment. Searches are ongoing at the Olimpex grain terminal, and company representatives are actively opposing investigators.

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security exposed a group of companies that evaded paying UAH 30 million in income tax during wheat transshipment. The companies are part of a holding company that is a resident of the United Arab Emirates and is involved in a number of criminal proceedings and court cases regarding the illegal withdrawal of funds from American investment funds. Searches are currently underway at the grain terminal. This was reported by the BES press service, according to UNN. 

Probably we are talking  about the companies Pista Oil-Ukraine, Olympex Coupe International, Metalzukrain, which are part of the GNT Group holding, as well as Attolo Granum. UNN has repeatedly written about shadow schemes organized by the beneficiaries of GNT Groupthat have effectively blocked the possibility of legal operation of the Olympex grain terminal and prevented access to it by its rightful owners, American funds.

The BES notes that companies underestimated the cost of cargo transshipment in their tax reports by half compared to the market price. The difference was transferred to the companies controlled by non-residents. Later, the unaccounted-for funds were returned to the country through illegal cash withdrawal points. In this way, the holding's companies evaded paying UAH 30 million in income tax.

"Investigative actions on the territory of the logistics center, grain transshipment terminal and office premises are ongoing. They are actively opposed by the representatives of the above-mentioned companies. In particular, they refuse to provide information and documents, block the premises and try to hide material evidence," the Bureau notes.

Most of the companies from the agroholding GNT Groza and Naumenko appear in the case for non-payment of taxes on a large scale - BEB15.07.24, 13:39 • 109820 views

The BES also notes that they are checking the business activities of companies and others involved in illegal activities, including the well-known smuggler Alperin. He was previously accused of illegal exports of "black grain" through Olympex on several occasions.

As a reminder, the American funds Argentem Creek Partners and Innovatus Capital Partners have been engaged in litigation for several years over the property belonging to the debtor company Olimpex Coupe International (part of GNT Group). In particular, it concerns the Olimpex Coupe International grain terminal in the Odesa Commercial Sea Port.

A year ago, the High Court of England and Wales arrested the assets of the GNT Group and Olimpex Coupe grain terminal worth more than $118 million. Later, it sentenced the owners of the terminal, Groza and Naumenko, to 20 months in prison.

Add

In addition to the litigation over the ownership of the Olympex terminal, Groza and Naumenko have repeatedly come to the attention of UNN journalists , in particular, because of tax evasion schemes and possible cooperation with Russians in the issue of "gray" grain exports

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
walesWales
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
anhliiaEngland
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising