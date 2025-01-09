The BEA exposed a group of companies that were used to withdraw funds of American investors in tax evasion during wheat transshipment

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security exposed a group of companies that evaded paying UAH 30 million in income tax during wheat transshipment. The companies are part of a holding company that is a resident of the United Arab Emirates and is involved in a number of criminal proceedings and court cases regarding the illegal withdrawal of funds from American investment funds. Searches are currently underway at the grain terminal. This was reported by the BES press service, according to UNN.

Probably we are talking about the companies Pista Oil-Ukraine, Olympex Coupe International, Metalzukrain, which are part of the GNT Group holding, as well as Attolo Granum. UNN has repeatedly written about shadow schemes organized by the beneficiaries of GNT Groupthat have effectively blocked the possibility of legal operation of the Olympex grain terminal and prevented access to it by its rightful owners, American funds.

The BES notes that companies underestimated the cost of cargo transshipment in their tax reports by half compared to the market price. The difference was transferred to the companies controlled by non-residents. Later, the unaccounted-for funds were returned to the country through illegal cash withdrawal points. In this way, the holding's companies evaded paying UAH 30 million in income tax.

"Investigative actions on the territory of the logistics center, grain transshipment terminal and office premises are ongoing. They are actively opposed by the representatives of the above-mentioned companies. In particular, they refuse to provide information and documents, block the premises and try to hide material evidence," the Bureau notes.

Most of the companies from the agroholding GNT Groza and Naumenko appear in the case for non-payment of taxes on a large scale - BEB

The BES also notes that they are checking the business activities of companies and others involved in illegal activities, including the well-known smuggler Alperin. He was previously accused of illegal exports of "black grain" through Olympex on several occasions.

As a reminder, the American funds Argentem Creek Partners and Innovatus Capital Partners have been engaged in litigation for several years over the property belonging to the debtor company Olimpex Coupe International (part of GNT Group). In particular, it concerns the Olimpex Coupe International grain terminal in the Odesa Commercial Sea Port.

A year ago, the High Court of England and Wales arrested the assets of the GNT Group and Olimpex Coupe grain terminal worth more than $118 million. Later, it sentenced the owners of the terminal, Groza and Naumenko, to 20 months in prison.

Add

In addition to the litigation over the ownership of the Olympex terminal, Groza and Naumenko have repeatedly come to the attention of UNN journalists , in particular, because of tax evasion schemes and possible cooperation with Russians in the issue of "gray" grain exports.