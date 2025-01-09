Rada recognizes the genocide of the Circassian people committed during the Russian-Caucasian war

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142886 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168552 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162153 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126121 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127534 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Rada recognizes the genocide of the Circassian people committed during the Russian-Caucasian war

Rada recognizes the genocide of the Circassian people committed during the Russian-Caucasian war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56553 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine recognized the genocide of the Circassian people committed by the Russian Empire in 1763-1864. As a result of ethnic cleansing, mass murder and forced relocation, more than 90% of Circassians were killed or expelled.

The Verkhovna Rada supported a draft resolutionby which MPs recognized the genocide of the Circassian people committed by the Russian Empire during the Russian-Caucasian war, which was accompanied by ethnic cleansing, massacres, forced relocation, and the organization of famine and epidemics.

This was reported by UNN with a reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko and a map of the draft resolution No. 11347.

Details

“The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution recognizing the genocide of the Circassian people. There were 232 votes in favor,” Goncharenko said.

According to Honcharenko, the genocide committed by the Russian Empire during the Russian-Caucasian War (1763-1864) was accompanied by ethnic cleansing, mass murder, forced relocation, and the organization of famines and epidemics.

As a result, more than 90% of Circassians were physically destroyed or expelled. Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of this crime, condemns the colonial policy of the empire and calls on the international community to recognize this genocide

 - added the MP.

According to the resolution, the Verkhovna Rada recognizes that the mass extermination of Circassians (Adygs) and their forced expulsion from their historical homeland to the Ottoman Empire during the Russian-Caucasian War of 1763-1864 has all the signs of genocide, and that if such crimes were committed today, they would be undoubtedly recognized as a violation of the Fourth Hague Convention of October 10, 1907 and an act of genocide, in accordance with the UN Convention of December 9, 1948.

The Council also decided to honor the memory of all victims of this crime and express its solidarity with the Circassian (Adyghe) people.

In addition, the Council: strongly condemns the genocidal actions of the Russian Empire, which led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Circassians, caused significant damage to the foundations of Circassian society and great losses to humanity;

called on all countries and international organizations that have not yet recognized the mass destruction of Circassians as genocide to do so;

called on the Russian Federation to officially recognize this crime and apologize for it;

instructed the Ukrainian government and called on other governments to promote awareness of this and other crimes committed by the Russian Empire by developing knowledge of them in educational and research programs;

condemned the attempts of the current Russian regime to distort historical facts to support the ideology of oppression and aggression;

recognized the right of the Circassian (Adyghe) people in the diaspora to repatriate to the lands of their former settlement in the northwestern part of the Caucasus with the further realization of the right to national self-determination on their historical territory.

To recap

The Czech Senate has recognized the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars as an act of genocide. The decision was supported by 70 senators out of 76 present, joining other countries that had previously made a similar recognition.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Czech Republic
Ukraine

Contact us about advertising