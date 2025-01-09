ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 31369 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142739 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124823 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132638 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132562 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168474 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110206 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162083 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104386 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 84636 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127438 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126016 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 81354 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 95995 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142739 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168474 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162083 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189942 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179231 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126016 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127438 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141993 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133716 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150979 views
Actual
Poroshenko, who caused 60% of Ukraine's ammunition stockpile to explode, has no right to teach us how to fight - Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter

Poroshenko, who caused 60% of Ukraine's ammunition stockpile to explode, has no right to teach us how to fight - Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56595 views

Poroshenko, who caused 60% of Ukraine's entire ammunition stockpile to explode, has no right to teach us how to fight,” said an Armed Forces fighter.

People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko has no moral right to teach the Armed Forces of Ukraine how to wage war, given that he himself has contributed to the weakening of the country's defense capabilities for years. Ukrainian soldier Oleksiy "Stalker" wrote about this, commenting on the politician's briefing on the recommendations of the Armed Forces.

According to the military, Poroshenko should not criticize and teach the Armed Forces how to fight, because he himself destroyed voluntary battalions, looted the army with the Svynarchuks, lost 60% of ammunition during his rule, misused state funds to build fortifications, and his fugitive sons are hiding in London.

"Poroshenko's attempts to teach the Armed Forces of Ukraine how to fight in a luxury outfit are a spit on the graves of fallen defenders... The richest member of the Verkhovna Rada traditionally teaches the Armed Forces of Ukraine the military craft in a suit worth thousands of dollars. Despite the fact that his evading sons are hiding in London from mobilization, Petro Oleksiyovych was seriously pretending to be a combat brigadier general. He called for help from the head of the Eurosolidarity faction in parliament, Gerasimov, who had just recently bought a villa in Spain next to those of Poroshenko and his godfather Svynarchuk. Together, they talked about how to build fortifications, how to better manage Ukrainians' funds for the Armed Forces, how to prevent Russia from financing its army, and much more," the military wrote.

Oleksiy "Stalker", who has been fighting since 2014, reproached Poroshenko and listed the actions of the former head of state that, in his opinion, led to the destruction of the country's defense capabilities.

"Poroshenko, who in 2014 promised to end the war in 24 hours, deliberately destroyed most of the volunteer battalions near Ilovaisk. Together with the Svynarchuks, the army and Ukroboronprom were looted. During his rule, 60% of all the country's ammunition was destroyed (7 large military depots), which would have significantly affected our defense capabilities, especially in May and July, when Western systems were still scarce and our BC was running out. He wasted billions with officials on fortifications that could have deterred the enemy. The 200 meters of the vaunted Yatsenyuk-Poroshenko wall is just ridiculous. The list goes on and on. With the hands of people like Poroshenko and his friends Svynarchuk, Medvedchuk and others, the groundwork for the Russian invasion was created. They have been robbing the country for years and paying taxes to Russia, and today Poroshenko is coming out and taughting the army how to fight. It's disgusting," writes Alexey ‘Stalker’.

As previously reported, Poroshenko's treason charges for trade with ORDLO may be accompanied by NSDC sanctions for gas deals with Russia and financing of the aggressor state.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising