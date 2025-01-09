People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko has no moral right to teach the Armed Forces of Ukraine how to wage war, given that he himself has contributed to the weakening of the country's defense capabilities for years. Ukrainian soldier Oleksiy "Stalker" wrote about this, commenting on the politician's briefing on the recommendations of the Armed Forces.

According to the military, Poroshenko should not criticize and teach the Armed Forces how to fight, because he himself destroyed voluntary battalions, looted the army with the Svynarchuks, lost 60% of ammunition during his rule, misused state funds to build fortifications, and his fugitive sons are hiding in London.

"Poroshenko's attempts to teach the Armed Forces of Ukraine how to fight in a luxury outfit are a spit on the graves of fallen defenders... The richest member of the Verkhovna Rada traditionally teaches the Armed Forces of Ukraine the military craft in a suit worth thousands of dollars. Despite the fact that his evading sons are hiding in London from mobilization, Petro Oleksiyovych was seriously pretending to be a combat brigadier general. He called for help from the head of the Eurosolidarity faction in parliament, Gerasimov, who had just recently bought a villa in Spain next to those of Poroshenko and his godfather Svynarchuk. Together, they talked about how to build fortifications, how to better manage Ukrainians' funds for the Armed Forces, how to prevent Russia from financing its army, and much more," the military wrote.

Oleksiy "Stalker", who has been fighting since 2014, reproached Poroshenko and listed the actions of the former head of state that, in his opinion, led to the destruction of the country's defense capabilities.

"Poroshenko, who in 2014 promised to end the war in 24 hours, deliberately destroyed most of the volunteer battalions near Ilovaisk. Together with the Svynarchuks, the army and Ukroboronprom were looted. During his rule, 60% of all the country's ammunition was destroyed (7 large military depots), which would have significantly affected our defense capabilities, especially in May and July, when Western systems were still scarce and our BC was running out. He wasted billions with officials on fortifications that could have deterred the enemy. The 200 meters of the vaunted Yatsenyuk-Poroshenko wall is just ridiculous. The list goes on and on. With the hands of people like Poroshenko and his friends Svynarchuk, Medvedchuk and others, the groundwork for the Russian invasion was created. They have been robbing the country for years and paying taxes to Russia, and today Poroshenko is coming out and taughting the army how to fight. It's disgusting," writes Alexey ‘Stalker’.

As previously reported, Poroshenko's treason charges for trade with ORDLO may be accompanied by NSDC sanctions for gas deals with Russia and financing of the aggressor state.