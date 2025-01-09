ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Zelensky on the foreign contingent: one of the best tools to force Russia to peace

Zelensky on the foreign contingent: one of the best tools to force Russia to peace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46507 views

The President of Ukraine said that the deployment of foreign military contingents is one of the best tools to put pressure on Russia. The United Kingdom has already supported this initiative, and France is ready to provide its contingent.

Ukraine's goal is to find as many tools as possible to force Russia to peace. The deployment of partner contingents is one of the best tools. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the Ramstein Group, UNN reports.

We all understand that Putin's goals remain the same. He wants to completely destroy Ukraine and break all of us, including you. Therefore, our goal is to find as many tools as possible to force Russia to peace. I believe that the deployment of partner contingents is one of the best tools

- Zelensky said.

The President called on partners to be more practical in making this possible.

"We have all heard signals from some of our partners, from the United Kingdom, in support of this, and we must be brave. We have to offer really strong tools," Zelensky emphasized.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the deployment of the French military contingent in Ukraine is a positive initiative, but it is not enough.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that a number of countries have already expressed their readiness to support Ukraine in the form of a foreign contingent, but specific plans are still under discussion.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising