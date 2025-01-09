Zelensky on the foreign contingent: one of the best tools to force Russia to peace

Ukraine's goal is to find as many tools as possible to force Russia to peace. The deployment of partner contingents is one of the best tools. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the Ramstein Group, UNN reports.

We all understand that Putin's goals remain the same. He wants to completely destroy Ukraine and break all of us, including you. Therefore, our goal is to find as many tools as possible to force Russia to peace. I believe that the deployment of partner contingents is one of the best tools - Zelensky said.

The President called on partners to be more practical in making this possible.

"We have all heard signals from some of our partners, from the United Kingdom, in support of this, and we must be brave. We have to offer really strong tools," Zelensky emphasized.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the deployment of the French military contingent in Ukraine is a positive initiative, but it is not enough.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that a number of countries have already expressed their readiness to support Ukraine in the form of a foreign contingent, but specific plans are still under discussion.