Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 12137 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 20965 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40771 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 25770 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 43747 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 54742 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 33338 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 69551 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83865 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4486 views

Donald Trump is holding a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky and several European leaders. This is happening before his summit with Putin on Friday.

Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report

US President Donald Trump is currently holding a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders, which is taking place before his summit with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on Friday, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X, writes UNN.

Trump is holding a call now with Ukrainian President Zelensky and several European leaders ahead of his summit with Putin on Friday

- wrote Axios journalist Barak Ravid.

Addition

Zelenskyy and European leaders were reportedly scheduled to hold talks with US President Donald Trump at a virtual meeting on Wednesday before his summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Zelenskyy will be working in Berlin today. The plans include a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, then they were to jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and US President Trump.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy