Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report

US President Donald Trump is currently holding a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders, which is taking place before his summit with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on Friday, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X, writes UNN.

Zelenskyy and European leaders were reportedly scheduled to hold talks with US President Donald Trump at a virtual meeting on Wednesday before his summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Zelenskyy will be working in Berlin today. The plans include a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, then they were to jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and US President Trump.