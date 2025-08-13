$41.430.02
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 4620 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 23505 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 31194 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 58413 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 32904 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 56179 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 64075 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 34497 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 78094 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 84372 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Publications
Exclusives
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Balenciaga has released a new Marché Packable Tote Medium bag, which imitates a supermarket bag. The accessory made of polyamide and Dyneema costs over $1000 and can hold up to 10 kg.

Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000

Balenciaga has put on sale the Marché tote bag, which resembles a regular supermarket bag, for over $1000. The worn-looking accessory can hold items weighing up to 10 kg, writes UNN with reference to WhatsTheJam.

Balenciaga has unveiled its new Marché Packable Tote Medium bag, which surprised fashionistas with its resemblance to a regular plastic supermarket bag. Despite its worn, creased appearance, the bag is brand new and costs a whopping £775, or over $1000.

Unlike plastic bags, the Marché is made of polyamide and Dyneema, making it durable and suitable for everyday use. The front of the bag features the Balenciaga logo, addresses of two Parisian stores, and the brand's website.

The bag has two handles and an internal flat pocket that allows it to be folded. According to the manufacturer, the product can hold everything you need – from a smartphone to a laptop weighing up to 10 kg.

Although Balenciaga was founded in Spain, its headquarters are now located in Paris, and this bag is manufactured in Italy. Ordering the Marché is currently available, and delivery is free – the expected arrival date for the buyer is October 21.

Labubu manufacturer forecasts profit growth of at least 350%16.07.25, 14:00 • 5955 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Paris
Italy