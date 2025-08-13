Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000

Balenciaga has put on sale the Marché tote bag, which resembles a regular supermarket bag, for over $1000. The worn-looking accessory can hold items weighing up to 10 kg, writes UNN with reference to WhatsTheJam.

Balenciaga has unveiled its new Marché Packable Tote Medium bag, which surprised fashionistas with its resemblance to a regular plastic supermarket bag. Despite its worn, creased appearance, the bag is brand new and costs a whopping £775, or over $1000.

Unlike plastic bags, the Marché is made of polyamide and Dyneema, making it durable and suitable for everyday use. The front of the bag features the Balenciaga logo, addresses of two Parisian stores, and the brand's website.

The bag has two handles and an internal flat pocket that allows it to be folded. According to the manufacturer, the product can hold everything you need – from a smartphone to a laptop weighing up to 10 kg.

Although Balenciaga was founded in Spain, its headquarters are now located in Paris, and this bag is manufactured in Italy. Ordering the Marché is currently available, and delivery is free – the expected arrival date for the buyer is October 21.

