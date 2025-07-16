Labubu manufacturer forecasts profit growth of at least 350%

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
12:12 PM • 1560 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 21689 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 46943 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 61878 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 76750 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 183554 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230664 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 243753 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107502 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 128682 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.9m/s
43%
744mm
Popular news
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: detailsJuly 16, 06:00 AM • 56550 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 72595 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 42400 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 32026 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"10:55 AM • 20245 views
Publications
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas11:57 AM • 10713 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 183506 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 109449 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 112707 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230620 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 32576 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 73119 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 58459 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 75823 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 104425 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Fox News
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Labubu manufacturer forecasts profit growth of at least 350%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2520 views

Chinese company Pop Mart, creator of the popular Labubu dolls, expects profit growth of 350% and revenue to triple in the first six months of the year. This is due to global demand for Labubu, which has caused a frenzy and a resale market.

Labubu manufacturer forecasts profit growth of at least 350%

Chinese toy company Pop Mart, which created the incredibly popular Labubu dolls, announced a sharp increase in profit for the first six months of this year, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

The Beijing-based company expects profit growth for this period of at least 350%, and revenue more than tripled.

Pop Mart, whose market value exceeds $40 billion, also stated that profitability increased due to growing brand recognition worldwide and cost control.

A Chinese toy that conquered the world: Labubu's overseas sales brought Pop Mart over $700 million22.06.25, 14:05 • 9618 views

Collectors were obsessed with the viral Labubu dolls - fictional elf-like creatures with a row of sharp teeth that instantly disappeared from shelves and caused long queues in stores worldwide.

Pop Mart is best known for selling toys in "blind boxes" - packaging that conceals the contents until opened. The marketing tactic has been criticized for encouraging gambling behavior and compulsive consumption.

Released in 2019, Labubu dolls helped the company become a major retailer, operating more than 2,000 vending machines and stores worldwide.

Pop Mart began selling its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020. The company's market value has increased by 600% in the last year.

Sales outside mainland China reached almost 40% of the company's total revenue in 2024.

Many stores worldwide had to suspend sales of Labubu dolls due to huge demand.

Labubu gained popularity, especially in the US, thanks to promotion from celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink.

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults03.06.25, 15:52 • 367015 views

Pop Mart's partnerships with major brands like Coca-Cola and the manga franchise One Piece also strengthened Labubu's global popularity.

According to analytics firm M Science, Labubu sales in the US grew by 5000% in June compared to last year.

"I haven't seen anything like this from other toy manufacturers," M Science senior analyst Vinci Zhang told the BBC.

The company has huge potential in the US, where it has about 40 stores compared to about 400 in China, he added.

The excitement among buyers has created a booming resale market where dolls, originally sold for about $10, can cost hundreds of dollars.

In June, a life-size Labubu was sold at auction in Beijing for $150,000.

Labubu's popularity has also contributed to the rise of counterfeits, often called Lafufu dolls. In June, Chinese authorities seized over 46,000 fake Labubu toys as part of a crackdown on the growing black market for the dolls.

Owner of Labubu Lost $4 Billion in Just Two Days — Due to Criticism from China20.06.25, 16:53 • 3518 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Coca-Cola
Beijing
China
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9