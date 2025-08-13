$41.430.02
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 11512 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 17438 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 37459 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 44817 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 82912 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 42611 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 73673 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
August 13, 06:18 AM • 76880 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
August 13, 06:01 AM • 35795 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
Publications
Exclusives
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:48 AM
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 82834 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
August 13, 08:39 AM
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 73624 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
August 13, 06:18 AM
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 05:43 PM
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
August 12, 04:50 PM
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2264 views

President Zelenskyy announced the agreement on five common principles for ending the war with the US President and European leaders. Among them are a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders

During a conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, five common principles for ending the war were agreed upon. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports UNN correspondent.

Today we discussed our common positions with the US President. There was a coordination conversation before that, as I already said, we agreed on common principles, 5 principles. This is the format of negotiations. Everything concerning Ukraine must be discussed exclusively with Ukraine. We must prepare a trilateral format of talks 

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that there must be a ceasefire, there must be security guarantees and strengthening of Ukraine, if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire in Alaska.

These are effective principles and it is important that they work. I told the US President and all our European colleagues, Putin is bluffing. He is trying to put pressure before the meeting in Alaska, on all fronts of the Ukrainian front. Russia is trying to portray that it is allegedly capable of occupying all of Ukraine. Of course, this is their desire. Putin is also bluffing that sanctions are not important to him, and that they do not work. In fact, sanctions help a lot and hit the Russian economy 

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that US President Donald Trump expressed support and America's readiness to participate in creating reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

