We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders

During a conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, five common principles for ending the war were agreed upon. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports UNN correspondent.

Today we discussed our common positions with the US President. There was a coordination conversation before that, as I already said, we agreed on common principles, 5 principles. This is the format of negotiations. Everything concerning Ukraine must be discussed exclusively with Ukraine. We must prepare a trilateral format of talks - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that there must be a ceasefire, there must be security guarantees and strengthening of Ukraine, if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire in Alaska.

These are effective principles and it is important that they work. I told the US President and all our European colleagues, Putin is bluffing. He is trying to put pressure before the meeting in Alaska, on all fronts of the Ukrainian front. Russia is trying to portray that it is allegedly capable of occupying all of Ukraine. Of course, this is their desire. Putin is also bluffing that sanctions are not important to him, and that they do not work. In fact, sanctions help a lot and hit the Russian economy - added Zelenskyy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that US President Donald Trump expressed support and America's readiness to participate in creating reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.