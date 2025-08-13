$41.430.02
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

US President Donald Trump stated the possibility of a second meeting involving Volodymyr Zelenskyy if the first talks with Vladimir Putin are successful. Trump will meet with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump stated that if the first meeting between him and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this Friday goes well, he would immediately like to organize a second meeting with the participation of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. If Trump does not receive the answers he needs at the first meeting with Putin, there will be no second meeting. Trump stated this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

There is a very high probability that we will have a second meeting, which will be more productive than the first, because at the first one I am going to find out where we are and what we are doing 

- said Trump.

He added that if the meeting with Putin this Friday goes well, a second meeting between Putin, Zelenskyy, and Trump will take place very quickly, "if they want him to be there."

We will bring peace back to Europe: Vance after conversation with Trump13.08.25, 19:49 • 1164 views

Perhaps there will be no second meeting, because if I consider it inappropriate, since I did not get the answers we need, then there will be no second meeting 

- added Trump.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need to prepare a trilateral format of talks with the US and Russia.

Let's add

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and place, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding the Russian war against Ukraine and economic interests.

After the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Alaska
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine