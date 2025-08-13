We will bring peace back to Europe: Vance after conversation with Trump

US President Donald Trump said that his administration would make it its mission to restore peace in Europe. This was announced by US Vice President J.D. Vance during a speech at the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Gloucestershire, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Vance noted that he spoke with President Trump just before taking the stage.

He says Trump told him: "We as an administration will make it our mission to bring peace back to Europe."

The US Vice President added that it is impossible to bring peace if "the bad guys are not also concerned that we have a great air force and army to support peace."

He thanks the troops at RAF Fairford base and says they make it possible for the US administration to do so.

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and place, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

After the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.