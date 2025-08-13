$41.430.02
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 15158 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 20328 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 25957 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 58799 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 63953 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 119520 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 56963 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 101111 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
August 13, 06:18 AM • 97264 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
We will bring peace back to Europe: Vance after conversation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2588 views

Donald Trump announced his administration's mission to restore peace in Europe, emphasizing the importance of a strong Air Force and Army. This message came amid the announced meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on August 15, 2025.

We will bring peace back to Europe: Vance after conversation with Trump

US President Donald Trump said that his administration would make it its mission to restore peace in Europe. This was announced by US Vice President J.D. Vance during a speech at the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Gloucestershire, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Vance noted that he spoke with President Trump just before taking the stage.

He says Trump told him: "We as an administration will make it our mission to bring peace back to Europe."

The US Vice President added that it is impossible to bring peace if "the bad guys are not also concerned that we have a great air force and army to support peace."

He thanks the troops at RAF Fairford base and says they make it possible for the US administration to do so.

Online summit of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders: Merz revealed the message conveyed to the US president13.08.25, 17:24 • 3144 views

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and place, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding  Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

After the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness for  real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Alaska
Royal Air Force
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine