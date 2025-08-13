Online summit of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders: Merz revealed the message conveyed to the US president

During an online summit with President Donald Trump, European leaders stated that Alaska should be about fundamental Ukrainian and European security interests. This message was sent to the American leader. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN correspondent.

Alaska should be about fundamental Ukrainian and European security interests. This was the message we communicated to Trump today. We were unanimous in assessing the situation and what goal could be achieved. - said Merz.

Recall

Earlier, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X that US President Donald Trump is currently holding a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.

Zelenskyy and European leaders, as reported, were to hold talks with US President Donald Trump at a virtual meeting on Wednesday before his summit with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Zelenskyy would be working in Berlin today. The plans included a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, then they were to participate together in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and US President Trump.