Online summit of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders: Merz revealed the message conveyed to the US president

Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 12686 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 28639 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 36183 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 67170 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 36389 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 62377 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 68639 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 35056 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 82233 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Exclusives
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 67731 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 47374 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 24803 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 49839 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 29059 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 67170 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 62377 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 68639 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 82233 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 56395 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 2082 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 14256 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 47474 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 67831 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 30314 views
Online summit of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders: Merz revealed the message conveyed to the US president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1698 views

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders held an online summit. Merz spoke about the main message conveyed by the US president.

Online summit of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders: Merz revealed the message conveyed to the US president

During an online summit with President Donald Trump, European leaders stated that Alaska should be about fundamental Ukrainian and European security interests. This message was sent to the American leader. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN correspondent.

Alaska should be about fundamental Ukrainian and European security interests. This was the message we communicated to Trump today. We were unanimous in assessing the situation and what goal could be achieved.

- said Merz.

European leaders began speaking after talks with Trump: Macron stated the US desire for a ceasefire in Alaska13.08.25, 17:15 • 1924 views

Recall

Earlier, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X that US President Donald Trump is currently holding a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.

Zelenskyy and European leaders, as reported, were to hold talks with US President Donald Trump at a virtual meeting on Wednesday before his summit with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Zelenskyy would be working in Berlin today. The plans included a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, then they were to participate together in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and US President Trump.

Anna Murashko

Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy