European leaders began speaking after talks with Trump: Macron stated the US desire for a ceasefire in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1914 views

Emmanuel Macron, after meetings with Zelenskyy and Trump, stated that the US seeks a ceasefire. He emphasized that all issues regarding Ukraine must be discussed with Ukraine.

European leaders began speaking after talks with Trump: Macron stated the US desire for a ceasefire in Alaska

French President Emmanuel Macron, after an online meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, said that the US's "desire" during the summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska is to achieve a ceasefire, writes UNN with reference to BFMTV.

Details

After meetings with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron spoke with the press.

"The exchange of views with Donald Trump helped clarify his intentions and, for us, express our expectations," Macron said.

"The American desire is to achieve a ceasefire," Macron continued. And added: "We want everything concerning Ukraine to be discussed with Ukraine."

Recall

Earlier, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X that US President Donald Trump is holding a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.

Zelenskyy and European leaders were reportedly scheduled to hold talks with US President Donald Trump at a virtual meeting on Wednesday before his summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Zelenskyy would be working in Berlin today. The plans included a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after which they were to participate together in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and US President Trump.

Julia Shramko

