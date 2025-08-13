$41.430.02
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

The deputy director of the information and press department of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the territorial structure of the Russian Federation is enshrined in the Russian constitution.

Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and Ukraine

Oleksiy Fadeyev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, stated that the territorial structure of the Russian Federation is allegedly enshrined in the Russian constitution. He commented on the information "about the exchange of territories" between the aggressor state and Ukraine after the summit in Alaska, writes UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

There is no need to invent anything here. The territorial structure of the Russian Federation is enshrined in the constitution of our country. This says it all. As for the goals of the Russian delegation in the negotiations in Alaska, they are dictated exclusively by national interests

- Fadeyev said during a briefing.

He noted that Russia's position on resolving the Ukrainian conflict is unchanged, it was voiced by dictator Vladimir Putin in his speech at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last year. In particular, Putin spoke about the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territories of the so-called "LPR", "DPR", the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Kyiv's refusal to join NATO, and the lifting of all Western sanctions.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that a "certain exchange of territories" should be expected in a peace agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that there should be no "gifts" to Russia, as every concession provokes further aggression. He emphasized that Ukraine's position is unchanged: peace through strength is the only effective approach to negotiations.

Pavlo Zinchenko

