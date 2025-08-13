Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians

Due to events during the concert of Belarusian rapper Max Korzh in Warsaw, deportation proceedings have been initiated against 57 Ukrainian citizens from Poland. The detention of Ukrainians born in 1995, 2002, and 2005 has been confirmed. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

"According to information from the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland, as a result of events during the concert at the National Stadium in Warsaw on August 9, deportation proceedings have been initiated against 57 Ukrainian citizens from the host country," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the embassy promptly sent official requests to the competent authorities to clarify the details of the case.

"Currently, the detention of Ukrainian citizens born in 1995, 2002, and 2005 has been confirmed. Polish law enforcement officers accuse them of acts of aggression, clashes with personnel, and displaying symbols prohibited by Polish law. The case is under special control of the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in Warsaw

Addition

Last weekend, a concert by Belarusian rapper Max Korzh, a popular musician in Eastern Europe, took place at the PGE Stadium in Warsaw. During the musical performance, a UPA flag appeared in the crowd. The Ukrainian who brought the red-and-black flag to the concert and then displayed it, publishing a video with it, including on TikTok, apologized for his behavior.

Warsaw police detained 109 people during the concert for numerous offenses and crimes, including drug possession, assault on security personnel, possession and carrying of pyrotechnics, and illegal entry. Police fined 50 people a total of approximately 11,500 zlotys. Thirty-eight applications for fines were submitted to the court.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted to the excesses at Saturday's concert on Tuesday, announcing before the cabinet meeting that deportation procedures had been initiated against 63 people.

UPA flag unfurled: 57 Ukrainians to be deported from Poland due to unrest at Belarusian singer's concert in Warsaw