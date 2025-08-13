Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in Warsaw

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, reacted to the events during the concert of Belarusian rapper Max Korzh last Saturday at the National Stadium in Warsaw, where a UPA flag appeared in the crowd during the musical performance, UNN reports with reference to RMF24.

Details

"I don't understand why Ukrainians went to that stadium at all. The concert was in Russian, and those who speak this language are now killing Ukrainians, waging war, and destroying Ukraine," the Ukrainian diplomat said, commenting on the events involving Ukrainian citizens at the Belarusian rapper's concert.

He emphasized that those who violate the law in Poland must face consequences in accordance with Polish law. "I am convinced that Polish law enforcement agencies will take the necessary measures to punish the perpetrators," he stated.

Bodnar stressed that the rule of law is the foundation of order in any country.

He said: "Ukrainians, who, like me, are guests in this country, must comply with the laws in force in Poland." "Everyone who violates the law and traditions, and who lacks understanding and a sense of social sensitivity, must be held accountable," said the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland.

The Ambassador also noted that such actions, as at Saturday's concert, fit into Russia's hostile narrative. "The more such provocations, the more it threatens our bilateral relations, and also negatively affects Ukrainians living in Poland, most of whom do not violate the law," he said.

He said that the individuals who behaved inappropriately at the concert "came from other countries and do not permanently reside in Poland."

Nevertheless, he said, this is a very disturbing incident. "This does not correspond to our efforts aimed at developing good relations with Poland, at cooperation in various fields and creating a good atmosphere, in particular, for example, at resolving historical issues that are very sensitive for our bilateral relations," Vasyl Bodnar concluded.

Context

Last weekend, the PGE National Stadium in Warsaw hosted a concert by Belarusian rapper Max Korzh, a popular musician in Eastern Europe. During the musical performance, a UPA flag appeared in the crowd.

The Ukrainian who brought the red-and-black flag to the concert and then displayed it, publishing a video with it, including on TikTok, apologized for his behavior. "If anyone was offended, I apologize. I am grateful to all Poles who helped and continue to help Ukrainians. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart and I apologize again," he said in a video published on the occasion.

Polish MP from "Law and Justice" Dariusz Matecki announced that he was filing a complaint with the district prosecutor's office in Warsaw.

Warsaw police detained 109 people during the concert for numerous offenses and crimes, including drug possession, assault on security personnel, possession and carrying of pyrotechnic devices, and illegal entry. The police fined 50 people a total of approximately 11,500 zlotys. Thirty-eight applications for fines were submitted to the court.

In turn, on Sunday, a statement was published on the website of the PGE National Stadium, stating that the board of PL.2012+, the operator of the facility, had filed a report of a possible crime.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted to the excesses at Saturday's concert on Tuesday, announcing before the cabinet meeting that deportation proceedings had been initiated against 63 people.

UPA flag unfurled: 57 Ukrainians to be deported from Poland due to unrest at Belarusian singer's concert in Warsaw