UPA flag unfurled: 57 Ukrainians to be deported from Poland due to unrest at Belarusian singer's concert in Warsaw

In Poland, deportation proceedings have been initiated against 63 people (57 Ukrainians and 6 Belarusians). This happened after riots at a concert by Belarusian rapper Max Korzh at the National Stadium. One of the participants in those events unfurled the flag of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, writes UNN with reference to tvn24.pl.

Details

I can happily say that the situation that so outraged public opinion has finally come to an end. I am talking about the riots, acts of aggression, and certain provocations at the National Stadium during the concert of the Belarusian rapper. Absolutely unnecessary events took place, which required a quick reaction - said Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Tuesday afternoon before the government meeting.

The head of the Polish government reported that he had received information that deportation proceedings had been initiated against 63 people.

They will have to leave the country voluntarily or by force. This group includes 57 Ukrainians and six Belarusians. The courts reacted quickly - Tusk concluded.

Max Korzh's concert at the National Stadium on Saturday was not peaceful. Videos appeared on social media showing aggressive fans of the rapper jumping over barriers to get from the stands to the field. Concert-goers got into fights with security guards and stewards and set off flares. The UPA flag, banned by Polish law, also appeared there.

In Poland, a monument to the victims of the Volyn tragedy was desecrated: police are investigating an act of vandalism

We saw in the media that symbols appeared that may be prohibited by law, promoting a totalitarian system. We saw that various flags and symbols were displayed there. We collected all this evidence and sent it to the prosecutor's office for legal and criminal assessment and to determine whether a crime had been committed - said junior inspector Robert Szumiata, spokesman for the Warsaw Police Commander, to TVN24 on Monday.

On Tuesday, the police did not comment on this situation. Meanwhile, one of the concert participants named Dmytro admitted on social media that he brought the red and black flag.

I want to address everyone who may have been affected by what happened during the concert in Warsaw. People die there every day. Therefore, I know that enmity and hatred never lead to anything good. I had no intention of inciting negative emotions. For me, the flag I held was a symbol of support for Ukrainians. I had nothing to do with promoting any regime. I just wanted to remind people about Russian aggression and support our soldiers - Dmytro assures.

The young man also expressed gratitude to the Poles for supporting Ukraine.

If anyone felt offended, I apologize. I am grateful to all Poles who helped Ukrainians and continue to help them - he concludes.

Addition

Support for Ukraine's accession to the EU in Poland has decreased from 85% to 35% since 2022. Economic concerns and refugee fatigue are affecting sentiment, and the new Polish president is prioritizing the issue of the Volyn tragedy.