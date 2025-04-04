A 26-year-old Uzbek man stabbed two Ukrainian teenagers in Warsaw. The police have evidence that the teenagers provoked the fight by taking the man's keys and phone.
One miner is dead and another is being rescued after a strong underground tremor at a Polish mine, where 76 miners were evacuated and 17 hospitalized.
Poland will re-introduce a buffer zone along part of its border with Belarus on Thursday to improve security after a Polish soldier was stabbed at the border.
Poland's prime minister and the Greek prime minister have asked the president of the European Commission to create a European air defense shield to protect the EU from future threats such as planes, missiles, and drones.
Poland plans to create a system of fortifications, bunkers and other obstacles along its 400-kilometer border with Russia and Belarus, including reforesting and flooding some areas to restore a sense of security to residents living there.
Nine people were arrested in Poland for committing acts of sabotage on Russia's orders, including beatings and arson attempts.
Poland warns of increased Russian attempts to sabotage, subvert and interfere in European political processes, especially in the run-up to the European Parliament elections.
a russian cruise missile violated Polish airspace for 39 seconds, forcing Poland to summon the russian ambassador and send a note of protest over the unacceptable incident.
Two more meteorological balloons were found in Poland in the same region as the previous discovery, and both new balloons had inscriptions in Cyrillic, indicating that they came from nearby Kaliningrad.
Police in northeastern Poland are guarding an unidentified object that fell in a field near Milakowo until the military examines it and determines what it is.
Poland could add border crossings and sections of roads and railways connecting it to Ukraine to the list of critical infrastructure to ensure the uninterrupted flow of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Polish President Andrzej Duda supports a meeting between the Ukrainian and Polish governments to discuss the blockade, but not at the border, as suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for security reasons.
Polish prosecutors are investigating the spillage of grain from Ukrainian trucks at the Dorohusk border crossing, which was caused by farmers during a protest.
Czech President Petr Pavel said that European countries should prepare for a possible Trump victory in the US elections. He believes that Trump can quickly reach an agreement with Putin that will not be beneficial for Ukraine and Europe.