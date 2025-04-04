$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5172 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12935 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54947 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196869 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113821 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375940 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300725 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212331 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243435 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254731 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+14°
1m/s
44%
Media reveal new details in the case of stabbing two Ukrainian teenagers in Poland

A 26-year-old Uzbek man stabbed two Ukrainian teenagers in Warsaw. The police have evidence that the teenagers provoked the fight by taking the man's keys and phone.

Crimes and emergencies • July 26, 11:15 AM • 31147 views

Mine accident in Poland: one miner killed, another searched for after underground tremor

One miner is dead and another is being rescued after a strong underground tremor at a Polish mine, where 76 miners were evacuated and 17 hospitalized.

Society • July 12, 01:25 AM • 21473 views

Poland on Thursday will re-introduce a buffer zone on the border with Belarus

Poland will re-introduce a buffer zone along part of its border with Belarus on Thursday to improve security after a Polish soldier was stabbed at the border.

News of the World • June 11, 06:59 AM • 18896 views

Poland and Greece call on the EU to create a joint air defense shield

Poland's prime minister and the Greek prime minister have asked the president of the European Commission to create a European air defense shield to protect the EU from future threats such as planes, missiles, and drones.

News of the World • May 24, 03:14 AM • 24065 views

Poland plans to flood parts of the border with Russia and Belarus

Poland plans to create a system of fortifications, bunkers and other obstacles along its 400-kilometer border with Russia and Belarus, including reforesting and flooding some areas to restore a sense of security to residents living there.

War • May 21, 01:50 AM • 85457 views

Nine people arrested in Poland for sabotage in favor of Russia

Nine people were arrested in Poland for committing acts of sabotage on Russia's orders, including beatings and arson attempts.

Politics • May 20, 09:49 PM • 25855 views

Poland warns of risks of new sabotage and subversion in Europe by Russia

Poland warns of increased Russian attempts to sabotage, subvert and interfere in European political processes, especially in the run-up to the European Parliament elections.

Politics • May 15, 03:47 AM • 133656 views

Airspace violation by missile: russian ambassador summoned to Polish Foreign Ministry

a russian cruise missile violated Polish airspace for 39 seconds, forcing Poland to summon the russian ambassador and send a note of protest over the unacceptable incident.

War • March 24, 01:55 PM • 103334 views

Two more weather balloons were found in Poland in the same region

Two more meteorological balloons were found in Poland in the same region as the previous discovery, and both new balloons had inscriptions in Cyrillic, indicating that they came from nearby Kaliningrad.

News of the World • March 5, 02:03 PM • 24114 views

An unidentified object falls on a field in Poland: it is suspected to be a weather balloon, the site is guarded by police

Police in northeastern Poland are guarding an unidentified object that fell in a field near Milakowo until the military examines it and determines what it is.

News of the World • March 4, 11:40 AM • 22879 views

A matter of a few hours: Poland will remove obstacles to military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine at the border

Poland could add border crossings and sections of roads and railways connecting it to Ukraine to the list of critical infrastructure to ensure the uninterrupted flow of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

War • February 22, 01:09 PM • 22882 views

Duda supports Zelenskyy's call for a joint meeting, but not on the border

Polish President Andrzej Duda supports a meeting between the Ukrainian and Polish governments to discuss the blockade, but not at the border, as suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for security reasons.

Society • February 22, 08:01 AM • 27504 views

Polish prosecutor's office opens case over incident with Ukrainian grain at the border

Polish prosecutors are investigating the spillage of grain from Ukrainian trucks at the Dorohusk border crossing, which was caused by farmers during a protest.

Politics • February 13, 11:00 AM • 27539 views

President of the Czech Republic: Europe must be prepared for Trump's victory

Czech President Petr Pavel said that European countries should prepare for a possible Trump victory in the US elections. He believes that Trump can quickly reach an agreement with Putin that will not be beneficial for Ukraine and Europe.

Politics • January 30, 02:56 PM • 29492 views