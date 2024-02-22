A matter of a few hours: Poland will remove obstacles to military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine at the border

Warsaw wants to add border crossings with Ukraine to the list of critical infrastructure to prevent delays in military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv. This was stated by the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, according to TVN24, UNN reports.

Details

Poland may add border crossings with Ukraine, as well as sections of highways and railways, to the list of critical infrastructure .

This decision should provide a 100 percent guarantee that military and humanitarian aid will reach the Ukrainian side without any delays. This is a matter of the next few hours - confident the Prime Minister of Poland.

He emphasized that Poland's task is to have full capacity at the border when it comes to military transport and humanitarian aid, the routes of which run through Poland.

Addendum

According to the head of the Polish government, this will also mean a different type of organizational regime at border crossing points and on access roads and tracks to the border with Ukraine.

The Polish prime minister also called for separating the issue of "direct support for Ukraine and protection of Polish farmers and the Polish market from the negative effects of trade liberalization with Ukraine.

Recall

Information is circulating online that Polish protesters have blocked the passage of trucks with volunteer aid, including military equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

