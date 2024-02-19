It's not about grain, it's about politics: Zelensky on the situation on the border with Poland

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93561 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109651 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152381 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156202 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252280 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174573 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165766 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226911 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40589 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75041 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43199 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35869 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68489 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252280 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226911 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212876 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238576 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225289 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93561 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68489 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75041 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113318 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114198 views
It's not about grain, it's about politics: Zelensky on the situation on the border with Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111315 views

President Zelenskyy called for rational solutions between Ukraine and Poland to resolve the political situation on their border.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the situation on the border with Poland and noted that it is most likely a matter of politics, and emphasized the need for strong and rational decisions, UNN reports.

"...regarding the situation... a situation that demonstrates the erosion of solidarity on a daily basis. What is happening on our western border - the border with Poland - cannot be perceived as something normal or ordinary. We need simple and clear justice," Zelensky said during his evening video address.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that only 5% of our agricultural exports pass through the Polish border.

"...in fact, the situation is not about grain, but rather about politics. And near Kupiansk, not far from the border with Russia, where enemy artillery is constantly firing, the news from the border with Poland looks mocking. We need joint decisions, rational decisions, to get out of this situation. The decisions are ours with the Poles, first of all, and those of everyone in Europe who cares about the fate of Europe," Zelensky summarized.

Ukrainian carriers prepare protests near three checkpoints in response to Polish blockade19.02.24, 16:57 • 25994 views

Addendum

The State Customs Service of Ukraine reportedthat due to a strike by local farmers, truck traffic in both directions would be blocked at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers anti-Ukrainian actions in Poland unacceptable and calls on the Polish authorities to adhere to a constructive approach to resolving issues related to the transit of Ukrainian grain and trade.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
dorokhusDorogusk
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

