It's not about grain, it's about politics: Zelensky on the situation on the border with Poland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the situation on the border with Poland and noted that it is most likely a matter of politics, and emphasized the need for strong and rational decisions, UNN reports.

"...regarding the situation... a situation that demonstrates the erosion of solidarity on a daily basis. What is happening on our western border - the border with Poland - cannot be perceived as something normal or ordinary. We need simple and clear justice," Zelensky said during his evening video address.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that only 5% of our agricultural exports pass through the Polish border.

"...in fact, the situation is not about grain, but rather about politics. And near Kupiansk, not far from the border with Russia, where enemy artillery is constantly firing, the news from the border with Poland looks mocking. We need joint decisions, rational decisions, to get out of this situation. The decisions are ours with the Poles, first of all, and those of everyone in Europe who cares about the fate of Europe," Zelensky summarized.

The State Customs Service of Ukraine reportedthat due to a strike by local farmers, truck traffic in both directions would be blocked at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers anti-Ukrainian actions in Poland unacceptable and calls on the Polish authorities to adhere to a constructive approach to resolving issues related to the transit of Ukrainian grain and trade.