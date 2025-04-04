$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14987 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27143 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64025 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212622 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121982 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391034 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310063 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213616 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244151 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Yahodyn checkpoint resumes normal operation on the border with Poland

At the Polish border crossing point Dorohusk, the weighing complex at the entrance to Poland has resumed operation. The Yagodyn-Dorogusk checkpoint is now operating normally in both directions.

Society • October 4, 11:29 AM • 12657 views

"Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the opening time for the sale of tickets for international trains

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the hours of operation of its online ticketing service for international trains to different hours to reduce the load on the application and make it more convenient for users.

Society • July 4, 10:43 AM • 12889 views

Truck traffic through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint has been restored

Truck traffic through the Yahodyn-Dorogusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border has resumed after a protest by Polish farmers that had been ongoing since February 9 ended today.

Economy • April 22, 11:43 AM • 48463 views

Polish farmers announced the unblocking of truck traffic towards Ukraine at one of the checkpoints

Polish farmers are going to temporarily unblock truck traffic to the border with Ukraine at the Dorohusk checkpoint, allowing Ukrainian drivers to return home, but the protest will continue.

Society • March 13, 12:23 PM • 25945 views

Polish law enforcement denies blocking passenger buses on the border with Ukraine

Polish law enforcement officials deny accusations of blocking passenger buses from Ukraine, saying that the buses are crossing the border with Poland without hindrance.

Politics • March 11, 05:40 PM • 25552 views

Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions of the carriers: Ministry of Infrastructure calls on Poland to prevent new protests among drivers

Ukrainian officials emphasized that Ukraine has fulfilled its agreements to prevent blockades by Polish carriers and is working with the Polish authorities to ensure that carriers do not resume protests at the border.

Economy • February 27, 01:22 PM • 28063 views

Polish carriers plan to resume protests on the border with Ukraine - media

Polish carriers plan to resume protests on the Polish-Ukrainian border on March 1 by blocking border crossings.

Society • February 26, 09:50 AM • 27068 views

Ukrainian agricultural products dumped in Poland for the third time: unknown persons damaged railroad cars with beans

For the third time, unknown persons have spoiled Ukrainian agricultural products at a Polish railway station. This time in the morning, someone poured beans out of a Ukrzaliznytsia freight car.

Society • February 24, 10:12 AM • 60034 views

Polish police investigate incident with spillage of rapeseed from Ukrainian grain carriers: identify perpetrators

Polish police are investigating reports of spilled rapeseed from Ukrainian grain trucks on railroad tracks in Poland.

Economy • February 23, 02:08 PM • 22721 views

In Poland, unknown persons dumped rapeseed from Ukrainian railroad cars: Ukrainian ambassador demands punishment

Ukraine's ambassador to Poland demands that those responsible for spilling Ukrainian rapeseed from freight cars transiting through Poland to Germany be punished.

War • February 23, 11:46 AM • 26414 views

In Poland Ukrainian grain carriers were opened again and rapeseed was poured onto the tracks: Kubrakov reacted

Three Ukrainian grain trucks carrying rapeseed in transit to Hamburg, Germany, were damaged at a Polish railroad station by unknown persons.

Economy • February 23, 09:33 AM • 30599 views

Not only trucks are being blocked: State Border Guard Service reports stricter traffic restrictions by Polish protesters

Polish protesters plan to block traffic at border checkpoints with Ukraine more strictly, restricting the movement of buses and cars at some checkpoints, reports the Ukrainian Border Guard Service.

Society • February 20, 11:43 AM • 54815 views

It's not about grain, it's about politics: Zelensky on the situation on the border with Poland

President Zelenskyy called for rational solutions between Ukraine and Poland to resolve the political situation on their border.

War • February 19, 07:24 PM • 111333 views

Farmers in Poland tried to block railroad tracks at Dorohusk station

Polish farmers attempted to block the railroad tracks at the Dorohusk station, but were prevented by law enforcement.

Politics • February 18, 08:19 PM • 34118 views

Ukrainian carriers are planning a protest in response to the actions of Polish farmers at the Yahodyn checkpoint

Ukrainian carriers plan to hold a protest at the Yagodyn checkpoint in response to Polish farmers blocking trucks on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Society • February 14, 02:19 PM • 107326 views

Next week, Polish farmers plan to block all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine

Polish farmers are planning to block all border crossings between Poland and Ukraine starting February 20 as part of a new protest against uncontrolled imports that are harming Polish agriculture.

Society • February 13, 05:22 PM • 107068 views

Polish prosecutor's office opens case over incident with Ukrainian grain at the border

Polish prosecutors are investigating the spillage of grain from Ukrainian trucks at the Dorohusk border crossing, which was caused by farmers during a protest.

Politics • February 13, 11:00 AM • 27539 views

"An act of desperation": Polish minister apologizes to Ukraine for grain scattered on the border

Polish Agriculture Minister apologizes to Ukraine for Polish farmers scattering Ukrainian grain on the border to protest grain imports.

Society • February 13, 10:55 AM • 30605 views

"For the sake of friendly Ukrainian-Polish relations": Kuleba calls to bring to justice those responsible for provocation with Ukrainian grain on the border

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice after Polish farmers stopped Ukrainian grain trucks near the Dorohusk border checkpoint, broke seals and poured grain on the road in protest, which he called an unacceptable provocation.

Economy • February 12, 02:09 PM • 23544 views

"Nothing to do with peaceful protests": Ministry of Agrarian Policy condemns destruction of Ukrainian grain by Polish farmers

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has strongly condemned the deliberate destruction of Ukrainian grain by Polish protesters on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Politics • February 12, 01:33 PM • 34406 views

Polish farmers resume protests at three checkpoints with Ukraine: truck traffic is hampered

Polish farmers resumed protests at three border crossings with Ukraine, blocking most truck traffic but allowing a limited number of trucks to pass through per hour.

Economy • February 12, 09:36 AM • 108953 views

Bringing the guilty to justice: the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland responds to the incident with grain at the border

The Embassy and Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin appealed to the Polish police to open a case regarding the incident with Ukrainian grain at the border.

Politics • February 12, 09:21 AM • 56265 views

Poland investigates Ukrainian grain dumping during Polish farmers' protest

Polish police are investigating an incident in which Polish farmers poured grain from Ukrainian trucks onto the road near the Polish-Ukrainian border during an ongoing farmers' protest.

Society • February 11, 10:59 PM • 44730 views

Polish farmers resume blockade at three checkpoints: border guards warn of traffic delays

Polish farmers began blocking three checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, obstructing traffic.

Society • February 9, 10:50 AM • 22857 views

Polish farmers plan to block the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint for a month

Polish farmers are planning to block the Dorohusk-Yagodyn checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border on February 9 from 11:00 a. m. in protest. The protest is expected to last until March 9

Politics • February 7, 11:37 AM • 21410 views