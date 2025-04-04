At the Polish border crossing point Dorohusk, the weighing complex at the entrance to Poland has resumed operation. The Yagodyn-Dorogusk checkpoint is now operating normally in both directions.
Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the hours of operation of its online ticketing service for international trains to different hours to reduce the load on the application and make it more convenient for users.
Truck traffic through the Yahodyn-Dorogusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border has resumed after a protest by Polish farmers that had been ongoing since February 9 ended today.
Polish farmers are going to temporarily unblock truck traffic to the border with Ukraine at the Dorohusk checkpoint, allowing Ukrainian drivers to return home, but the protest will continue.
Polish law enforcement officials deny accusations of blocking passenger buses from Ukraine, saying that the buses are crossing the border with Poland without hindrance.
Ukrainian officials emphasized that Ukraine has fulfilled its agreements to prevent blockades by Polish carriers and is working with the Polish authorities to ensure that carriers do not resume protests at the border.
Polish carriers plan to resume protests on the Polish-Ukrainian border on March 1 by blocking border crossings.
For the third time, unknown persons have spoiled Ukrainian agricultural products at a Polish railway station. This time in the morning, someone poured beans out of a Ukrzaliznytsia freight car.
Polish police are investigating reports of spilled rapeseed from Ukrainian grain trucks on railroad tracks in Poland.
Ukraine's ambassador to Poland demands that those responsible for spilling Ukrainian rapeseed from freight cars transiting through Poland to Germany be punished.
Three Ukrainian grain trucks carrying rapeseed in transit to Hamburg, Germany, were damaged at a Polish railroad station by unknown persons.
Polish protesters plan to block traffic at border checkpoints with Ukraine more strictly, restricting the movement of buses and cars at some checkpoints, reports the Ukrainian Border Guard Service.
President Zelenskyy called for rational solutions between Ukraine and Poland to resolve the political situation on their border.
Polish farmers attempted to block the railroad tracks at the Dorohusk station, but were prevented by law enforcement.
Ukrainian carriers plan to hold a protest at the Yagodyn checkpoint in response to Polish farmers blocking trucks on the Ukrainian-Polish border.
Polish farmers are planning to block all border crossings between Poland and Ukraine starting February 20 as part of a new protest against uncontrolled imports that are harming Polish agriculture.
Polish prosecutors are investigating the spillage of grain from Ukrainian trucks at the Dorohusk border crossing, which was caused by farmers during a protest.
Polish Agriculture Minister apologizes to Ukraine for Polish farmers scattering Ukrainian grain on the border to protest grain imports.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice after Polish farmers stopped Ukrainian grain trucks near the Dorohusk border checkpoint, broke seals and poured grain on the road in protest, which he called an unacceptable provocation.
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has strongly condemned the deliberate destruction of Ukrainian grain by Polish protesters on the Ukrainian-Polish border.
Polish farmers resumed protests at three border crossings with Ukraine, blocking most truck traffic but allowing a limited number of trucks to pass through per hour.
The Embassy and Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin appealed to the Polish police to open a case regarding the incident with Ukrainian grain at the border.
Polish police are investigating an incident in which Polish farmers poured grain from Ukrainian trucks onto the road near the Polish-Ukrainian border during an ongoing farmers' protest.
Polish farmers began blocking three checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, obstructing traffic.
Polish farmers are planning to block the Dorohusk-Yagodyn checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border on February 9 from 11:00 a. m. in protest. The protest is expected to last until March 9