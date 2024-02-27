Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions of the carriers: Ministry of Infrastructure calls on Poland to prevent new protests among drivers

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44896 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 177639 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103934 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 354942 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288040 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208849 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242070 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254131 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160290 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372730 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 112812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37000 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50447 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100053 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 101075 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 177639 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 354942 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 239433 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288040 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 3856 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30947 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 51158 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37571 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 108090 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions of the carriers: Ministry of Infrastructure calls on Poland to prevent new protests among drivers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28063 views

Ukrainian officials emphasized that Ukraine has fulfilled its agreements to prevent blockades by Polish carriers and is working with the Polish authorities to ensure that carriers do not resume protests at the border.

Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions of the carriers: Ministry of Infrastructure calls on Poland to prevent new protests among drivers

Poland is actively working to ensure that carriers do not join the protests on the border with Ukraine, as Kyiv has fulfilled all the conditions of Polish drivers.  This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

The agency emphasizes that Ukraine has fulfilled all agreements to prevent the blockade by Polish carriers.

It is noted that the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure does not stop the dialogue with the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland on the issues of blocking the border, in particular by Polish carriers.

Another conversation was held at the initiative of the Ukrainian side between Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach and Pawel Ganczar, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Poland. 

In Poland, unknown persons scattered nails at a border crossing: Ukrainian drivers reported to the police26.02.24, 18:35 • 34943 views

Derkach emphasized that the carriers, who had previously blocked the Ukrainian border, gave up their protests after reaching agreements with Polish officials. 

We are receiving signals that carriers are allegedly joining the blockade of Polish farmers. The latter suspended their protest after reaching agreements with the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure. Part of these agreements included points agreed to by our Ministry. We kept our word and fulfilled everything we promised. My colleague assured me that they are doing everything in their power to prevent the carriers from resuming their protest. Issues that have not yet been resolved - the area of responsibility of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland

- Derkach said. 

In addition, Serhiy Derkach also informed the Polish side about the recorded cases when some trucks pass to Ukraine bypassing the blockade, i.e. without queues. The Ministry of Reconstruction records such cases and expects an official response.

Addendum

The agency emphasizes that the extension of the "transport visa-free regime" is important and urgent for Ukraine.

Therefore, the Ministry of Recovery appealed to the European Commission to speed up the process of preparing for the extension of the Liberalization Agreement, to hold relevant meetings and negotiations.

Poland has harvested most of the Ukrainian corn that was poured onto the tracks: some of it will have to be utilized26.02.24, 20:02 • 103602 views

The Ministry of Reconstruction adds that even  if the carriers do not return to the border, the situation remains difficult due to the blockade by farmers. Currently, more than 2,000 trucks remain blocked on the Polish side of the border.

Given the difficult situation, with the support of the Ministry of Recovery and in cooperation with the charitable organization Global Empowerment Mission Ukraine (GEM) and the Howard Buffett Foundation, volunteers provide drivers with hot lunches

- the ministry summarized. 

Recall

Yesterday, February 26, Polish media reported that their carriers want to  resume the protest on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Preliminarily, they are ready to block the border crossings in Hrebenne, Dorohusk and Korczowa starting March 1.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
Howard Warren Buffett
Dariya Derkach
Dorogusk
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08