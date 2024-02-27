Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions of the carriers: Ministry of Infrastructure calls on Poland to prevent new protests among drivers

Poland is actively working to ensure that carriers do not join the protests on the border with Ukraine, as Kyiv has fulfilled all the conditions of Polish drivers. This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency emphasizes that Ukraine has fulfilled all agreements to prevent the blockade by Polish carriers.

It is noted that the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure does not stop the dialogue with the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland on the issues of blocking the border, in particular by Polish carriers.

Another conversation was held at the initiative of the Ukrainian side between Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach and Pawel Ganczar, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Poland.

Derkach emphasized that the carriers, who had previously blocked the Ukrainian border, gave up their protests after reaching agreements with Polish officials.

We are receiving signals that carriers are allegedly joining the blockade of Polish farmers. The latter suspended their protest after reaching agreements with the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure. Part of these agreements included points agreed to by our Ministry. We kept our word and fulfilled everything we promised. My colleague assured me that they are doing everything in their power to prevent the carriers from resuming their protest. Issues that have not yet been resolved - the area of responsibility of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland - Derkach said.

In addition, Serhiy Derkach also informed the Polish side about the recorded cases when some trucks pass to Ukraine bypassing the blockade, i.e. without queues. The Ministry of Reconstruction records such cases and expects an official response.

Addendum

The agency emphasizes that the extension of the "transport visa-free regime" is important and urgent for Ukraine.

Therefore, the Ministry of Recovery appealed to the European Commission to speed up the process of preparing for the extension of the Liberalization Agreement, to hold relevant meetings and negotiations.

The Ministry of Reconstruction adds that even if the carriers do not return to the border, the situation remains difficult due to the blockade by farmers. Currently, more than 2,000 trucks remain blocked on the Polish side of the border.

Given the difficult situation, with the support of the Ministry of Recovery and in cooperation with the charitable organization Global Empowerment Mission Ukraine (GEM) and the Howard Buffett Foundation, volunteers provide drivers with hot lunches - the ministry summarized.

Recall

Yesterday, February 26, Polish media reported that their carriers want to resume the protest on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Preliminarily, they are ready to block the border crossings in Hrebenne, Dorohusk and Korczowa starting March 1.