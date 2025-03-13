The Rada supported the reduction of fines for late clarification of data in the SCC
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted draft law No. 12093 on a 50% discount on fines for late clarification of military registration data. This should help to replenish the budget and update the data.
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted draft law No. 12093, which proposes to grant citizens a 50% discount when paying a fine for late clarification of military registration data.
This is reported by UNN with a reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and card draft law No. 12093.
Details
#12093 - administrative offenses related to military registration // as a whole (240)
The adoption of the Law will ensure the improvement of the procedure for imposing penalties for administrative offenses provided for in Articles 210 and 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and will contribute to the receipt of funds from fines to the budget, as well as will contribute to the filling of the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists with up-to-date information
In particular, the purpose of the draft is to amend the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses regarding the improvement of mechanisms for bringing persons to administrative responsibility for violation of military registration rules and legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization" (hereinafter - the draft Law):
- improvement of the procedure for bringing persons to administrative responsibility for violations by conscripts,
- persons liable for military service, reservists of military registration rules, including by allowing a person to independently apply to the TCC and JV bodies and voluntarily pay a fine of 50% of the minimum amount specified in the article;
- filling the state budget through voluntary payment by a person of fines for committing an administrative offense;
- stimulating those liable for military service to clarify data in accordance with the Rules of Military Registration of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists, approved by постановлением of the Cabinet of Ministers of December 30, 2022 Nº 1487 through the electronic cabinet of a conscript, person liable for military service, reservist.
Let us remind you
On January 9, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis in the first reading draft law No. 12093, which proposes to grant citizens a 50% discount when paying a fine for late clarification of military registration data. In particular, 231 MPs voted "for" in the first reading.