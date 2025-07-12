Large-scale fire in Zaporizhzhia: 9 injured, including children

On Saturday, July 12, at 3:27 PM, a large-scale fire broke out in a five-story residential building in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. Balconies from the second to the fifth floor and several apartments caught fire. The flames spread rapidly, UNN reports with reference to the message from the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that due to heavy smoke, rescuers worked in compressed air apparatuses.

But despite the air temperature being +38 °C outside, rescuers worked in full combat gear. The fire was extinguished - the report says.

It is indicated that 9 people were injured during the fire.

State Emergency Service units rescued 6 people from the danger zone, including 2 boys – 7 and 11 years old. All victims received pre-medical care on the spot, after which they were hospitalized to a medical facility by ambulance - the State Emergency Service reported.

They added that the cause of the fire is being established. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

