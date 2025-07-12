Large-scale fire in Zaporizhzhia: 9 injured, including children
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire occurred in a five-story residential building in Zaporizhzhia. 6 people were rescued, including two boys aged 7 and 11, and 9 injured people were hospitalized.
On Saturday, July 12, at 3:27 PM, a large-scale fire broke out in a five-story residential building in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. Balconies from the second to the fifth floor and several apartments caught fire. The flames spread rapidly, UNN reports with reference to the message from the State Emergency Service.
Details
It is noted that due to heavy smoke, rescuers worked in compressed air apparatuses.
But despite the air temperature being +38 °C outside, rescuers worked in full combat gear. The fire was extinguished
It is indicated that 9 people were injured during the fire.
State Emergency Service units rescued 6 people from the danger zone, including 2 boys – 7 and 11 years old. All victims received pre-medical care on the spot, after which they were hospitalized to a medical facility by ambulance
They added that the cause of the fire is being established. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Recall
Recently, in the Khmelnytskyi region, lightning struck a "House of Prayer", causing a fire covering an area of 250 sq.m. There were no casualties or injuries.
Large-scale forest fires engulfed Kharkiv Oblast10.07.25, 18:03 • 2706 views