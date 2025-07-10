Large-scale forest fires engulfed Kharkiv Oblast

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 692 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 28394 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 45048 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 25991 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 26043 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 26786 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
10:35 AM • 41396 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 25780 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 30151 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 81910 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
40%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - KelloggJuly 10, 07:25 AM • 31649 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killedJuly 10, 08:58 AM • 37709 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 47327 views
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile system02:36 PM • 20020 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 15048 views
Publications
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 15226 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 28364 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 45013 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 47499 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 81888 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 151336 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 280104 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 458565 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 286814 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 394898 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Large-scale forest fires engulfed Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1204 views

Rescuers are battling large-scale forest fires in three districts of Kharkiv Oblast, including Izium and Berestyn. The fires have covered over 110 hectares, with more than 170 specialists and sappers involved in extinguishing them.

Large-scale forest fires engulfed Kharkiv Oblast

Rescuers are fighting large-scale forest fires in three districts of Kharkiv Oblast. The largest fires are in the Borivske and Petrivske forestries – the area of ignition exceeds 110 hectares. More than 170 specialists, dozens of units of equipment, and sappers who are demining territories in de-occupied lands are involved in extinguishing the fires. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Specifically, fires were recorded:

  • in Izium district - on the territory of Borivske forestry, forest litter is burning over an area of more than 62 hectares;
    • in Petrivske forestry, coniferous litter is burning over an area of 30 hectares;
      • in Berestyn district, within Starovirivske forestry, fire covered 15 hectares of forest and 20 hectares of shrubs.

        More than 170 rescuers, 39 units of State Emergency Service equipment, a local fire department, as well as employees and special equipment from forestry enterprises are involved in extinguishing the fires. In forestries in de-occupied territories, State Emergency Service sappers are also working – they inspect territories, access roads, and fire breaks to ensure the safe movement of fire fighting equipment

        - stated in the post.

        As noted, State Emergency Service specialists are confronting the elements together with forestry workers and local fire teams.

        Wildfires in Greece lead to evacuations amid heatwave's return to Europe10.07.25, 11:37 • 1115 views

        Alona Utkina

        Alona Utkina

        SocietyWeather and environment
        Kharkiv Oblast
        State Emergency Service of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9