Large-scale forest fires engulfed Kharkiv Oblast

Rescuers are fighting large-scale forest fires in three districts of Kharkiv Oblast. The largest fires are in the Borivske and Petrivske forestries – the area of ignition exceeds 110 hectares. More than 170 specialists, dozens of units of equipment, and sappers who are demining territories in de-occupied lands are involved in extinguishing the fires. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Specifically, fires were recorded:

in Izium district - on the territory of Borivske forestry, forest litter is burning over an area of more than 62 hectares;

in Petrivske forestry, coniferous litter is burning over an area of 30 hectares;

in Berestyn district, within Starovirivske forestry, fire covered 15 hectares of forest and 20 hectares of shrubs.

More than 170 rescuers, 39 units of State Emergency Service equipment, a local fire department, as well as employees and special equipment from forestry enterprises are involved in extinguishing the fires. In forestries in de-occupied territories, State Emergency Service sappers are also working – they inspect territories, access roads, and fire breaks to ensure the safe movement of fire fighting equipment - stated in the post.

As noted, State Emergency Service specialists are confronting the elements together with forestry workers and local fire teams.

