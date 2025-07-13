$41.820.00
Bad weather in Kharkiv region: one person died, five injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

In the Kharkiv region, a 56-year-old woman died due to bad weather, and five more people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the natural disaster.

Bad weather in Kharkiv region: one person died, five injured

In the Kharkiv region, one person died and five others, including a child, were injured due to bad weather. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that 171 rescuers and 38 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service, as well as a unit of the local fire department of Pisochyn village, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the bad weather.

Rescuers also detailed the consequences of the natural disaster.

  • In the village of Pershotravneve, Chuhuiv district, a 56-year-old woman died as a result of a falling tree.
    • In the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, strong winds tore off the roof of a private house, injuring 3 people.
      • In the Osnovianskyi district, a 7-year-old girl was injured as a result of a falling tree.
        • In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a man born in 1973 was injured as a result of a tree falling on a passenger car.
          • In the Slobidskyi district, a rotating tower crane fell. No casualties.
            • In the Kharkiv district, a tree fell on an electric train from Pokotylivka station towards Merefa. No information about casualties has been received.

              "Work to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather continues," the State Emergency Service summarized.

              Recall

              On Saturday, July 12, Kharkiv and the region were hit by bad weather. In the village of Pershotravneve, Zmiiv community, a tree fell on a 56-year-old woman, killing her. Three more people were injured as a result of a roof collapse in a private house in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

              Also in Kharkiv, a tree fell on a 7-year-old girl in the Osnovianskyi district of the city. The child was hospitalized.

              Like an apocalypse: bad weather knocked down trees in Kharkiv, and lightning, probably, struck a substation12.07.25, 20:57 • 4056 views

              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

              Events
              Kharkiv Oblast
              State Emergency Service of Ukraine
              Kharkiv
              Tesla
