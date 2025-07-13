Air India plane crash: preliminary cause of the air disaster named

The cause of the Air India plane crash last month, which killed 279 people, was the cessation of fuel supply to the engines. These are the preliminary results of the analysis, published in the report of the Indian Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

It is noted that the fuel control switches in the cockpit of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner were flipped, which led to a lack of fuel in the engines. However, the report does not specify whether the switches were flipped by a person or in another way.

The voice recording from the cockpit hears one of the pilots asking the other why he turned off the engines. The other pilot replied that he did not do it — the report states.

Soon after, the switches were flipped back and the engines were in the process of restarting when the accident occurred.

"In the Boeing 787, the fuel cut-off switches are located between the two pilot seats, immediately behind the aircraft's throttle levers. They are protected on the sides by a metal bar and have a locking mechanism designed to prevent accidental cut-off," the publication notes.

An Air India plane to London crashed on June 12 shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport in western India. 279 people died - 241 people on board the plane (229 passengers and 12 crew members) and 38 people on the ground.

