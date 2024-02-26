In Poland, unknown persons scattered nails at a border crossing: Ukrainian drivers reported to the police

Over the weekend, Polish protesters scattered nails and screws at one of the checkpoints to prevent the movement of Ukrainian trucks. This incident is already being investigated by the Polish police, according to Wirtualna Polska, UNN reports.

It is noted that the incident occurred on Saturday, February 24, on the Polish side of the border. Unknown persons scattered it on the road near the Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian drivers who were waiting in line there turned to the patrol police. They checked the road surface and confirmed the information.

Polish law enforcement officers drew up a report on the pollution of the road section. Now the police are trying to establish the detailed circumstances of the incident, in particular, by interviewing drivers in the queue

At the same time, the road service that arrived at the scene later removed the nails and screws from the road.

According to Wirtualna Polska, no damage to any vehicles has been reported in connection with the incident.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Warsaw wants to add border crossings with Ukraine to the list of critical infrastructure to prevent delays in military and humanitarian aid for Kyiv.

