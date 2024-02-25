Ukrainian grain spilled out of 8 gondola cars in Poland: UZ says it will appeal to Polish law enforcement

Ukrzaliznytsia records systematic damage to Ukrainian cargo in Poland on a daily basis. Regarding the new large-scale act of vandalism- , a corresponding appeal will be made to Polish law enforcement, UNN reports, citing a UZ statement.

"Ukrzaliznytsia records systematic damage to Ukrainian cargo in Poland on a daily basis. This is a crime against Ukraine that is out of control. And the longer Poland pays insufficient attention to the situation and does not make appropriate decisions, the more complicated and uncontrollable the situation will become. The only way out is to find solutions at the bilateral level.

This offense will also be addressed to the Polish law enforcement agencies," UZ said.

Recall

Illegal interference in the operation of railway transport in the territory of the Republic of Poland was recorded.

On the night of February 24-25, unknown persons dumped Ukrainian corn from 8 gondola cars - about 180 tons. The incident occurred 150 kilometers from the port of Gdansk, from where the cargo was supposed to leave Poland. In other words, the Ukrainian agricultural products were in transit through the country.

