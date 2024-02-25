$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27897 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 101158 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65857 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 264451 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 226717 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189099 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229455 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251218 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157193 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372056 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

A new large-scale act of vandalism: Ukrainian grain was poured out of 8 gondola cars in Poland, Kubrakov reacts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 87530 views

Ukrainian grain was damaged at a Polish railroad station as a result of vandalism. The cargo was in transit to the port of Gdansk, from where it was destined for other countries.

A new large-scale act of vandalism: Ukrainian grain was poured out of 8 gondola cars in Poland, Kubrakov reacts

In Poland, 160 tons of Ukrainian grain were damaged at a Polish railroad station, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine.

According to the agency, a new act of vandalism - on the night of February 24-25, Ukrainian agricultural products from 8 gondola cars were scattered at the Kotomezh station. The cargo was in transit to the port of Gdansk, from where it was destined for other countries.

"The Ukrainian side is fulfilling its obligations in good faith and, in accordance with the agreements with the Polish government, does not export certain types of agricultural products to Poland. This has been confirmed at the official level - no grain, corn, or rapeseed remains there.

This is the fourth case of vandalism at Polish railway stations. This is the fourth case of impunity and irresponsibility," commented Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Community Development, Territorial and Infrastructure Development, .

He also emphasized that Ukraine strictly adheres to the law.

"How long will the government and the Polish police allow this vandalism to continue? Again, all these agricultural products are being transported in sealed wagons and are in transit to other countries. We strictly follow the law. And you?" - he summarized.

"Political provocation": Kubrakov reacts to the actions of Polish farmers who poured Ukrainian grain on the tracks20.02.24, 14:17 • 27221 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWarPolitics
