In Poland, 160 tons of Ukrainian grain were damaged at a Polish railroad station, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine.

According to the agency, a new act of vandalism - on the night of February 24-25, Ukrainian agricultural products from 8 gondola cars were scattered at the Kotomezh station. The cargo was in transit to the port of Gdansk, from where it was destined for other countries.

"The Ukrainian side is fulfilling its obligations in good faith and, in accordance with the agreements with the Polish government, does not export certain types of agricultural products to Poland. This has been confirmed at the official level - no grain, corn, or rapeseed remains there.

This is the fourth case of vandalism at Polish railway stations. This is the fourth case of impunity and irresponsibility," commented Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Community Development, Territorial and Infrastructure Development, .

He also emphasized that Ukraine strictly adheres to the law.

"How long will the government and the Polish police allow this vandalism to continue? Again, all these agricultural products are being transported in sealed wagons and are in transit to other countries. We strictly follow the law. And you?" - he summarized.

