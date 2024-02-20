"Political provocation": Kubrakov reacts to the actions of Polish farmers who poured Ukrainian grain on the tracks

This afternoon, Polish protesters scattered grain on railroad tracks. Farmers poured out agricultural products that were in transit to Germany. This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that around noon, on the tracks of Medyka station, protesters poured about 4 tons of grain from two grain carriages waiting to be reloaded onto the narrow track. The agency adds that the grain was in transit to Germany.

The spilled Ukrainian grain on the railroad tracks in Poland is another political provocation aimed at dividing our peoples... No one wins from spoiled grain. Such "actions" are a loss for everyone, except for the Russians, who are interested in destroying our countries and dividing civilized countries. - Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, emphasized .

He emphasized that Ukrainian farmers have been harvesting grain under rocket fire in mined fields for two years now. Today, thanks to the Ukrainian military, a Ukrainian corridor has been created in the Black Sea, through which up to 90% of our exports go .

It is a matter of our survival. And the survival of the world, which depends on Ukrainian grain, especially in Africa and Asia - Kubrakov emphasized.

Addendum

The Ministry of Restoration emphasizes that the Polish law enforcement agencies, Polish Railways and the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland have been informed about the unauthorized interference with the railway.

It should be noted that all Ukrzaliznytsia cars are inspected at the border by Polish regulatory authorities and sealed. This makes it impossible for Ukrainian grain to enter the Polish market - the Ministry emphasized.

Recall

UNN reported today that Polish protesters blocked the railroad near the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing with Ukraine on Tuesday. They threw grain from a freight car.

