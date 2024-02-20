ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96794 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110245 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152943 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156727 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252728 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174674 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165843 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227157 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

Not only trucks are being blocked: State Border Guard Service reports stricter traffic restrictions by Polish protesters

Not only trucks are being blocked: State Border Guard Service reports stricter traffic restrictions by Polish protesters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54776 views

Polish protesters plan to block traffic at border checkpoints with Ukraine more strictly, restricting the movement of buses and cars at some checkpoints, reports the Ukrainian Border Guard Service.

Polish carriers have begun to block traffic on the border with Ukraine more rigidly.  In particular, the Poles plan to block traffic for all types of transport at the Dolhobychuv-Uhryniv checkpoint and restrict the movement of buses and cars at the Zosin-Ustyluh and Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoints. This was reported on Tuesday by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Polish strikers begin stricter restrictions on vehicle traffic on the border with Ukraine

- the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

We are talking about six checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. 

"Medica-Shehyni". Polish farmers completely blocked the movement of trucks through the checkpoint. The timeframe for the end of this blockade was not announced.

"Dolhobychuv-Uhryniv". Near the checkpoint, the protesters plan to block traffic for all modes of transport until 17.00 on February 20.

"Zosin-Ustilug". From 13:00 to 16:00, the protesters intend to restrict the movement of buses, trucks and cars in both directions. They promise to allow only trucks with humanitarian aid to pass.

"Korczowa-Krakowiec". By 21.00 on February 20, the protesters plan to block the movement of trucks leaving Poland, except for those carrying critical cargo. At the same time, buses, minibuses, and cars in both directions will be able to move freely.

"Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska". Since 13.00 on February 20, the protesters have completely blocked traffic in both directions for all categories of vehicles, except for those carrying critical cargo and humanitarian aid.

"Dorohusk-Yahodyn". By 19.00, the protest organizers intend to completely block truck traffic in both directions.

Add 

 The SBGS does not mention the blocking of additional checkpoints, which was announced by protesters on February 20.

Addendum

Polish farmers blocked roads across the country  on Tuesday in a sign of intensified protest against what they see as unfair European Union policies.

As part of the protest, grain was poured out of a Ukrainian train .

Today, the Polish Ministry of Agricultural Policy will present opportunities to communicate with the protesters.   

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyEconomyPolitics
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
dorokhusDorogusk
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

