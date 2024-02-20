Not only trucks are being blocked: State Border Guard Service reports stricter traffic restrictions by Polish protesters

Polish carriers have begun to block traffic on the border with Ukraine more rigidly. In particular, the Poles plan to block traffic for all types of transport at the Dolhobychuv-Uhryniv checkpoint and restrict the movement of buses and cars at the Zosin-Ustyluh and Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoints. This was reported on Tuesday by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Polish strikers begin stricter restrictions on vehicle traffic on the border with Ukraine - the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

We are talking about six checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

"Medica-Shehyni". Polish farmers completely blocked the movement of trucks through the checkpoint. The timeframe for the end of this blockade was not announced.

"Dolhobychuv-Uhryniv". Near the checkpoint, the protesters plan to block traffic for all modes of transport until 17.00 on February 20.

"Zosin-Ustilug". From 13:00 to 16:00, the protesters intend to restrict the movement of buses, trucks and cars in both directions. They promise to allow only trucks with humanitarian aid to pass.

"Korczowa-Krakowiec". By 21.00 on February 20, the protesters plan to block the movement of trucks leaving Poland, except for those carrying critical cargo. At the same time, buses, minibuses, and cars in both directions will be able to move freely.

"Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska". Since 13.00 on February 20, the protesters have completely blocked traffic in both directions for all categories of vehicles, except for those carrying critical cargo and humanitarian aid.

"Dorohusk-Yahodyn". By 19.00, the protest organizers intend to completely block truck traffic in both directions.

The SBGS does not mention the blocking of additional checkpoints, which was announced by protesters on February 20.

Polish farmers blocked roads across the country on Tuesday in a sign of intensified protest against what they see as unfair European Union policies.

As part of the protest, grain was poured out of a Ukrainian train .

Today, the Polish Ministry of Agricultural Policy will present opportunities to communicate with the protesters.