Michelle Obama launches a podcast with her brother: what is known about the project
Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson announced a new podcast "IMO". Among the guests of the show will be Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, Tyler Perry, and other famous personalities.
This was reported by HuffPost, writes UNN.
With everything happening in the world, we are all looking for answers and people to turn to. My brother Craig and I launched the podcast "IMO" to create a space where people can come as they are, ask honest questions, express their opinions, and have thoughtful conversations about life. There is no one way to deal with the issues we may face - whether it's family, faith, or our personal relationships - but taking the time to open up and talk about these issues can instill hope
The project will premiere on Wednesday. In particular, two episodes are expected: the first will be an introduction, and in the second episode, actress Issa Rae will talk about the challenges of adult friendship.
It is reported that throughout the project, Obama and Robinson will offer their thoughts and "candid views on everyday issues that shape our lives, relationships, and the world around us."
"We grew up discussing the big and small questions of life together," said Robinson, executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. "And now we invite listeners into this conversation, hoping it sparks new ideas, new perspectives, and creates a connection that we all could use right now."
In addition to Rae, the podcast will feature interviews with a wide range of guests, including clinical psychologist Dr. Orna Guralnik, actors Keke Palmer, Tyler Perry, and Tracee Ellis Ross, social psychologist and author Jonathan Haidt, actor Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Rogen, and others.
