New podcast “The Telepathy Tapes” surpasses Joe Rogan on Spotify

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 73681 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154907 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131315 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138671 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136603 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175817 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111543 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167693 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104619 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135487 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134772 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 63914 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103812 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106012 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154907 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175817 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167693 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195258 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184370 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134772 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135487 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144348 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135886 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152956 views
New podcast "The Telepathy Tapes" surpasses Joe Rogan on Spotify

New podcast “The Telepathy Tapes” surpasses Joe Rogan on Spotify

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106730 views

For the first time in 4 years, Joe Rogan's podcast has lost the top spot on Spotify charts. The new project “The Telepathy Tapes” became the most popular, despite criticism of the reliability of the research.

“The Joe Rogan Experience has been the most popular podcast on Spotify for four years, but a new controversial audio show seems to have surpassed it.

Transmits to UNN with a link to dailymail.

A new podcast called The Telepathy Tapes, co-hosted by filmmaker Kai Dickens and psychiatrist Dr. Diane Hannacy Powell, has become so popular that it has pushed Joe Rogan to second place on Spotify's podcast charts. But not everyone likes it, and there is considerable criticism of the new program.

For example, some listeners and experts were skeptical about the reliability of the study, as well as the conclusions drawn by the podcast hosts. 

Prior to that, Rogan's podcast had been known to attract the attention of Spotify listeners since the controversial American commentator sold exclusive rights to the streaming service in 2020.

This deal, worth $100 million, reportedly brought Spotify 14 million new subscribers.

Since then, Rogan's podcast has mostly maintained itself at the top of the charts.

Now Rogan's podcast boasts up to 190 million downloads per month.

Jennifer Lopez relaxes at a popular ski resort and poses in a bikini and boots03.01.25, 21:37 • 104671 view

The 10 most popular podcasts in 2024 on the Spotify platform have been identified.

The Marian Rojas Estape Podcast: Psychiatrist Marian Rojas Estape discusses the most exciting topics of our generation, including social media and loneliness.

The Café Com Deus Pai podcast is a Portuguese project that talks about religion and spirituality.

Crime Junkie podcast. In it, you will discover mysterious “true crime” stories.

Relatos de la Noche podcast. This podcast tells the stories and legends of Mexico and Latin America.

Serial Killers podcast  - you will find yourself in the minds of the greatest killers.

The Diary of a CEO podcast by Stephen Bartlett is about the most influential people and the greatest experts and thinkers on our planet.

The This Past Weekend podcast hosted by Theo Von is a good mix of humor and deep conversations.

Huberman Lab Podcast. This podcast, organized by Dr. Huberman, talks about neuroscience and how our brains work.

Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper. In this podcast, Alex Cooper hosts various guests, gives advice, and talks about sexuality.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Comedian Joe Rogan invites friends and several public figures from different backgrounds.

Spotify records record growth in Drum 'N' Bass popularity in recent years19.12.24, 20:27 • 119122 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
spotifySpotify

