New podcast “The Telepathy Tapes” surpasses Joe Rogan on Spotify

“The Joe Rogan Experience has been the most popular podcast on Spotify for four years, but a new controversial audio show seems to have surpassed it.

Transmits to UNN with a link to dailymail.

A new podcast called The Telepathy Tapes, co-hosted by filmmaker Kai Dickens and psychiatrist Dr. Diane Hannacy Powell, has become so popular that it has pushed Joe Rogan to second place on Spotify's podcast charts. But not everyone likes it, and there is considerable criticism of the new program.

For example, some listeners and experts were skeptical about the reliability of the study, as well as the conclusions drawn by the podcast hosts.

Prior to that, Rogan's podcast had been known to attract the attention of Spotify listeners since the controversial American commentator sold exclusive rights to the streaming service in 2020.

This deal, worth $100 million, reportedly brought Spotify 14 million new subscribers.

Since then, Rogan's podcast has mostly maintained itself at the top of the charts.

Now Rogan's podcast boasts up to 190 million downloads per month.

Jennifer Lopez relaxes at a popular ski resort and poses in a bikini and boots

The 10 most popular podcasts in 2024 on the Spotify platform have been identified.

The Marian Rojas Estape Podcast: Psychiatrist Marian Rojas Estape discusses the most exciting topics of our generation, including social media and loneliness.

The Café Com Deus Pai podcast is a Portuguese project that talks about religion and spirituality.

Crime Junkie podcast. In it, you will discover mysterious “true crime” stories.

Relatos de la Noche podcast. This podcast tells the stories and legends of Mexico and Latin America.

Serial Killers podcast - you will find yourself in the minds of the greatest killers.

The Diary of a CEO podcast by Stephen Bartlett is about the most influential people and the greatest experts and thinkers on our planet.

The This Past Weekend podcast hosted by Theo Von is a good mix of humor and deep conversations.

Huberman Lab Podcast. This podcast, organized by Dr. Huberman, talks about neuroscience and how our brains work.

Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper. In this podcast, Alex Cooper hosts various guests, gives advice, and talks about sexuality.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Comedian Joe Rogan invites friends and several public figures from different backgrounds.

Spotify records record growth in Drum 'N' Bass popularity in recent years