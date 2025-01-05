ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 48368 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146878 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127061 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134700 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133898 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170847 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110603 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163876 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104446 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130276 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129001 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 34625 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 96516 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101721 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146878 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170847 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163876 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191639 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180868 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129001 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130276 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142789 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134419 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151612 views
“Kurshchyna, good news": Ukrainian Armed Forces launch offensive in some regions of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64477 views

The Ukrainian military launched an offensive in several districts of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which came as a surprise to the enemy. Near the village of Makhnovka, the enemy lost a battalion of North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers.

It is noted that the operation was a complete surprise for the enemy. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council and the TG channel of the head of the Presidential Office.

The Ukrainian army is attacking Russian forces in several directions, which came as a surprise to the enemy.

“In Kursk region, the Russians are very worried. The defense forces are working,” Kovalenko said.

The fact of the Ukrainian offensive was confirmed by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

“Kurshchyna, good news, Russia is getting what it deserves,” Yermak said.

Recall

In the area of Makhnovka village in Kursk region , the Russian army lost up to a battalion of infantry of North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers. Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector.

More than 100 enemy attacks in Donetsk region per day, occupants also carried out air strikes on settlements05.01.25, 09:17 • 30413 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

