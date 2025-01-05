It is noted that the operation was a complete surprise for the enemy. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council and the TG channel of the head of the Presidential Office.

The Ukrainian army is attacking Russian forces in several directions, which came as a surprise to the enemy.

“In Kursk region, the Russians are very worried. The defense forces are working,” Kovalenko said.

The fact of the Ukrainian offensive was confirmed by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

“Kurshchyna, good news, Russia is getting what it deserves,” Yermak said.

Recall

In the area of Makhnovka village in Kursk region , the Russian army lost up to a battalion of infantry of North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers. Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector.

More than 100 enemy attacks in Donetsk region per day, occupants also carried out air strikes on settlements