More than 100 enemy attacks in Donetsk region per day, occupants also carried out air strikes on settlements

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 50440 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147464 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127404 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135027 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134066 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171172 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110679 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164099 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104455 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113954 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130586 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129349 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 36511 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 98181 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101978 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147433 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171143 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164079 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191833 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181052 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129361 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130598 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142886 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134510 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151695 views
More than 100 enemy attacks in Donetsk region per day, occupants also carried out air strikes on settlements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30414 views

Over the last day, 179 combat engagements were registered in various sectors. The enemy carried out 44 air strikes and dropped 72 unmanned aerial vehicles, firing over 4,000 times at Ukrainian positions.

The enemy launched 44 air strikes on Ukrainian positions and localities, including 72 missiles.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

  Operational information as of 08.00 on 05.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

Over the past day, 179 combat engagements were registered.

  In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, Klishchiyivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 45 aggressor's offensives towards Myrne, Tymofiivka, Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Solone, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlynne and Novovasylivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks. The enemy carried out air strikes on localities.

The enemy concentrated its main offensive efforts in the areas of Sribne, Petropavlivka, Kostyantynopil, Kurakhove and Kostyantynopilske.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 17 attacks on our positions near Dachne and Yantarne.  

In the Kharkiv sector, two hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Starytsia and Vovchansk, and the enemy actively engaged bombers.

Four occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault towards Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times. He tried to advance near Pershotravneve, Nadiya, Novosergiyivka, Makiivka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Terny, Hryhorivka and Serebryansky forest.  

Also in the Orikhivsk sector, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovia sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions three times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses in the areas of Zabych and Kozatsky islands.

It is also noted that the enemy conducted 44 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, in particular, dropped 72 drones. In addition, it carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 136 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,410 kamikaze drones to attack.

As for the Kursk sector: the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders 33 times, launched 336 artillery attacks, 17 air strikes, and dropped 25 drones.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Siversky and Huliaypillia sectors.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.  

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1730 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralized 7 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 25 artillery systems, 91 operational and tactical UAVs, 97 vehicles and 2 units of occupants' special equipment.

- the report says

To recap

UNN reported that on January 4, 2025, 107 combat engagements took place at the front, with the most active battles in the Pokrovske, Lyman and Vremivske directions. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks, including 9 in the Kursk region.

Russia reports an attack on the Millerovo airfield05.01.25, 01:48 • 26313 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

