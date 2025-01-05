More than 100 enemy attacks in Donetsk region per day, occupants also carried out air strikes on settlements

The enemy launched 44 air strikes on Ukrainian positions and localities, including 72 missiles.

Operational information as of 08.00 on 05.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

Over the past day, 179 combat engagements were registered.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, Klishchiyivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 45 aggressor's offensives towards Myrne, Tymofiivka, Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Solone, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlynne and Novovasylivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks. The enemy carried out air strikes on localities.

The enemy concentrated its main offensive efforts in the areas of Sribne, Petropavlivka, Kostyantynopil, Kurakhove and Kostyantynopilske.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 17 attacks on our positions near Dachne and Yantarne.

In the Kharkiv sector, two hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Starytsia and Vovchansk, and the enemy actively engaged bombers.

Four occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault towards Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times. He tried to advance near Pershotravneve, Nadiya, Novosergiyivka, Makiivka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Terny, Hryhorivka and Serebryansky forest.

Also in the Orikhivsk sector, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovia sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions three times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses in the areas of Zabych and Kozatsky islands.

It is also noted that the enemy conducted 44 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, in particular, dropped 72 drones. In addition, it carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 136 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,410 kamikaze drones to attack.

As for the Kursk sector: the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders 33 times, launched 336 artillery attacks, 17 air strikes, and dropped 25 drones.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Siversky and Huliaypillia sectors.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1730 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralized 7 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 25 artillery systems, 91 operational and tactical UAVs, 97 vehicles and 2 units of occupants' special equipment. - the report says

UNN reported that on January 4, 2025, 107 combat engagements took place at the front, with the most active battles in the Pokrovske, Lyman and Vremivske directions. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks, including 9 in the Kursk region.

